Will there be a ‘Monsters We Make’ anime?

Born on Nov. 9, 1992, in Detroit, Michigan, CoryxKenshin is a massively popular 32-year-old YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers. He’s best known for how he comedically plays through horror video games, such as Five Nights at Freddy’s and Bloodborne, but also for his love of manga and anime, which he can regularly be heard talking about and often discussing the possibility of creating one of his own. It’s now been revealed that he has, and it’s called “Monsters We Make.”

Starting on June 27, 2023, he disappeared from YouTube for around a year and a half. However, he recently reemerged on the popular video-sharing platform with two new uploads that revealed the big news and explained his 18-month absence.

The first video, uploaded on Dec. 13, was 107 seconds long and titled “Hey.. long time no see.” The first half of the video was an animated trailer that ended with the words “A new manga emerges” above the Monsters We Make title card. CoryxKenshin then appears on screen and delivers a short speech saying it’s good to be back. The video ends with the date 12.16.24.

On Dec. 16, as the previous video teased, a second video was uploaded to CoryxKenshin’s YouTube channel. This one was much longer — 23 minutes and 12 seconds, to be precise — and titled “Where I’ve been for the past year…”

In the video, CoryxKenshin goes into great detail about his recently released manga (which can be purchased digitally at the official Monsters We Make website before the release of physical copies, incidentally) and the extensive work that’s been put into it.

It’s getting excellent reviews, and the synopsis for the story reads, “For Jabari Booker, New Edyn Academy promised a future of music and mastery. But on his first day, that promise shatters into a nightmare. As he’s dragged deeper into the abyss, he realizes that true horror awaits at the end of the broken road. To survive, he must battle not only New Edyn’s monsters but also the corruption festering within its walls.” But will it ever be made into an anime series?

Will Monsters We Make become an anime?

After explaining his aims for the Monsters We Make manga, CoreyxKenshin was very specific about his intentions to have it adapted into an anime. After explaining that his first ambition was for a rich, thought-provoking story that was positive in nature, he said, “My second ambition for Monsters We Make, is to adapt the manga into an anime. You can do anything that you set your mind to. I believe in my heart that I can get this to become an anime. The ultimate goal for Monsters We Make is to get it to a studio. So again, Netlflix, CrunchyRoll, MAPPA, I’m looking at you. Whoever wants to come put in their bids, do it early.”

Those are some lofty ambitions, given the major studios and streaming services he’s calling upon to express an interest in Monsters We Make. However, if the manga proves to be as popular as early reviews suggest throughout its whole run, there’s every chance they could become a reality. We’ll keep you posted.

