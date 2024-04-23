What happened to CoryxKenshin?

Over the summer of 2023, a strange rumor surrounding YouTuber CoryxKenshin began to swirl. An alteration to his Wikipedia page prompted rumors of the young creator’s demise, panicking his fans and worrying the web.

The alteration proved to be entirely false — CoryxKenshin is still alive and well — but it proved how little fuel is needed to ignite an internet-wide fire. One little edit on his Wikipedia page led to confirmation from Google, which many took as concrete proof that Cory Williams, who fans know by his YouTube moniker, was dead.

The issue was ultimately resolved, but that initial rumor never would have spread if not for the brief break Cory was taking at the time. He sometimes takes a step back from content creation to focus on his mental health or other exploits, and his fans have a tendency to blow those absences out of proportion. The popular YouTuber is once again on a break, leading to rampant rumors about his absence, but lets not jump to conclusions too quick.

Is CoryxKenshin still alive?

Image via coryxkenshin/Instagram

I know I already addressed this, but you and I also know you didn’t read that entire intro. You skipped straight to the main question you wanted answered, so here I am, providing answers. Yes, Cory is still very much alive. Rumors of his death were seemingly started by a fan, following a break in content creation, and then picked up by the Google algorithm back in July of 2023. You’d think the creator’s appearance in October of 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s would be enough to confirm that the 31-year-old is still with us, but alas, the memory of the web is short.

What is CoryxKenshin up to now?

Its been months since a fresh upload landed on CoryxKenshin’s YouTube page, which leaves the creator’s fans wondering just what he’s doing with his time. Considering his history, however — which has seen the 31-year-old take frequent breaks to focus in on his personal life, mental health, and other projects — you’d think fans would take a breath before jumping to conclusions.

Cory is still around, but don’t hold your breath for his next video. He posts to both YouTube and TikTok on occasion, but his last TikTok video was uploaded in 2022, and his most recent YouTube video was posted in 2023, just ahead of the Five Nights at Freddy’s premiere.

The most recent upload on CoryxKenshin’s YouTube page is more than half a year old, leaving his Instagram with the most recent content uploaded. Even that is months old, and fans have taken notice. The post, which contains a lineup of images of Cory and his friends enjoying a night out, is littered with questions about the content creator. People have flooded the comment section with ponderings about Cory’s whereabouts, with quite a few accusing the 31-year-old of “abandoning” his fans once again.

But really, he’s not abandoning anyone. Fame has a tendency to make people feel entitled to a space in celebrity’s lives, but that’s nothing but an illusion. Cory is taking a step back to focus on what he wants, and at the moment that doesn’t appear to be content creation. If the creative spark strikes, he may be back on his platforms eventually, but if he never returns thats Cory’s business. He’s free to do as he wishes, and — while his fans will certainly miss him — its hard to blame the man for wanting a life outside the spotlight.

