Every ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ cameo you might have missed

This article contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The highly anticipated horror Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally premiered, and fans are psyched to see so many cameos by their favorite YouTubers. While some leaked ahead of the film’s release, viewers were still surprised by a few unexpected appearances.

How YouTubers earned cameo roles

If you’re a gamer, then you know that the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise got its start as an indie horror game. Brought to life by Scott Cawthon, it first gained popularity when major YouTubers started streaming their gameplay.

Without their promotion, there’s no way the franchise would be what it is today. For that reason, it’s no surprise that a handful earned a cameo role in the movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Employee of the Month board

When the Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer was released, many fans noticed an Employee of the Month board hanging in the background. After some digging, it was revealed that the photos on the board featured YouTubers 8-Bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, FusionZGamer, and Dawko.

Image via @dawkosgames on X (formerly Twitter)

CoryxKenshin plays a cab driver

Cory, better known as CoryxKenshin, is one of the top YouTubers in the country. While he’s usually creating humorous horror gaming videos, he has recently taken up acting with a cameo in Five Nights at Freddy’s. He kept his appearance in the movie hush-hush until the trailer was released, after which he jokingly told his fans on YouTube:

“Yes, you guys. I am entering into my actor era. You can start calling me CoryxHollywood.”

In the film, Cory plays a cab driver who gives a ride to Abby, played by Piper Rubio, and a battered Freddy animatronic.

MatPat makes a surprise cameo

Matthew Patrick, best known as MatPat, managed to keep his Five Nights at Freddy’s cameo somewhat of a surprise. The Game Theory creator appears in the movie as a cafe waiter, during which he makes a cheeky comment reminiscent of his show’s catchphrase.

When one of his customers turns down ordering food, he insists, claiming lunch is the most important meal of the day. But we all know that’s not how the saying goes, and when that’s pointed out to him, MatPat responds with:

“Some people say that, but that’s just a theory.”

Markiplier doesn’t make a cameo

Many fans were disappointed to learn that YouTuber Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, didn’t make a cameo in the film. Despite being one of the biggest to give Five Nights at Freddy’s a boost by regularly streaming his gameplay and his ambiguity regarding the subject, viewers won’t find his adorable mug anywhere.

During a recent stream, he shared the disappointing news, explaining that he was invited to make a cameo, but couldn’t make it work with his schedule.

“It was supposed to happen. There was a time that it was supposed to occur and unfortunately, and I saw this coming a while away, but unfortunately, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and my movie Iron Lung were being filmed at the exact same time, and this was not anything other than it just so happened to be a conflict of schedule.”

Despite the schedule conflict, Markiplier still tried to make it work and didn’t want to let his fans know one way or another until the decision was final.

Watch Five Nights at Freddy’s now in theaters and on Peacock.