7 Easter Eggs Fans Hope to See in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ According to Reddit

Gamers and horror fans alike will flock to theatres next month when the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the popular game Five Nights at Freddy’s is released. Their expectations will vary, however, as those in the gaming community hope to spot specific Easter eggs referring to the game’s lengthy and complicated lore.

If you’re unfamiliar with FNAF lore or simply need a refresher before seeing the movie, I suggest binging MatPat’s theories on YouTube. He covers everything from the first game released in 2014 to the most recent DLC in excruciating detail. His theories even involve clues from the Five Nights at Freddy’s novels, a children’s workbook, official artwork, and even comments made by the game’s creator, Scott Cawthon.

Now that I’ve shamelessly plugged a YouTuber I have absolutely no connection to, let’s get into the Easter eggs people are dying to see in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, according to Reddit.

Spoiler Warning: This article includes Five Nights at Freddy’s lore that may spoil parts of the movie for those who’ve never played the games.

1. The honk sound effect

If you know, you know! If you don’t, I’ll explain. The first FNAF game included a feature where you could click on Freddy’s nose in a poster, and it would trigger a “honk” sound effect. Fans loved it so much that Cawthon included it in the other FNAF games, encouraging players to boop Freddy on the nose whenever they saw him featured on a poster or came across a Freddy plushie.

2. YouTuber cameos

Image via @dawkosgames on X (formerly Twitter)

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise gained popularity largely due to videos of gameplay and lore theories shared by YouTubers. For this reason, fans want to see them acknowledged in some way. After the movie trailer was released, fans praised film creators for including an Employees of the Month display featuring photos of YouTubers 8-Bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, FusionZGamer, and Dawko. Additionally, CoryxKenshin has a small role as a taxi driver, but two major content creators are noticeably absent.

3. A nod to MatPat and Markiplier

Undoubtedly, YouTubers MatPat and Markiplier created some of the best FNAF content out there. However, there have been no reports of either appearing in the movie. Fans hope there’s a small nod to the creators, even if it’s as inconspicuous as their YouTube logos somewhere in the background. Obviously, most fans would prefer a surprise cameo, but we’ll take what we can get!

4. The bite of ’87

Whether it’s part of the film’s storyline or someone quotes Markiplier’s infamous reaction to the clip of the incident, fans really want to see this Easter egg in the movie. There are many ways to incorporate the bite of ’87 into the movie, but it would be awesome to hear someone quote Markiplier by shouting, “Was that the bite of ’87?!” If the YouTuber himself said it during a cameo, I would probably melt into the theatre floor.

5. A ‘6 AM’ announcement

If you played any of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games, you know just how exciting it is to see “6 AM” pop up on the screen. It means you’ve survived the night, an achievement worthy of celebration. Reddit user OneUseHero’s idea to have this come up at the end of the movie credits is just genius and would undoubtedly get the audience cheering.

6. The phone guy

In the first FNAF game, “phone guy” trained players at their new security job while occasionally dropping hints about the lore and history of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Voiced by Cawthon, he’s the player’s only companion in the game other than the animatronics and continues to be a major character throughout the series. Fans would love for the movie to have “phone guy” in the movie voiced by the game’s creator!

7. Exotic butter

An unlikely Easter egg is the exotic butter, an unusual and useless item players could earn in the later games. It first appeared in the fifth game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, when it was given to Michael Afton as a reward for completing a night shift at Circus Baby’s Entertainment and Rental. I say this is an unlikely Easter egg because adding it in later FNAF movies would make more sense chronologically. The actual item has never, and will never, make sense to me.

If you want to see what Easter eggs have already been discovered in the trailer, check out MatPat’s video below! Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in theatres and on Peacock on Oct. 27.