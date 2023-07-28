‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Bite of ’83, explained in detail

Whether you’re a hardcore Five Nights at Freddy’s fan who needs a refresher or enjoying the game series for the first time and want a thorough explainer, we’re here to fill you in on all the details regarding the infamous Bite of ’83, commonly mistaken for the Bite of ’87.

The Bite of ’83 is an event that takes place in the year 1983 in Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, occurring as one of the first chronological events in the whole franchise. In order to unlock the Bite of ’83 flashback/minigame, the player must successfully complete Night 5.

Completing Night 5 will trigger the pixelated reenactment of the Bite of ’83, wherein Fredbear, the earliest iteration of Freddy Fazbear residing at Fredbear’s Family Diner, kills Evan Afton/The Crying Child. During the scene, a group of youngsters — including his own older brother — tease Evan for being afraid of the animatronics, so they force him closer to Fredbear.

Michael, Afton’s brother, says that Evan “wants to give FredBear a big kiss,” prompting the gang lift Evan up and place his head into Fredbear’s mouth. All of them find the whole situation wildly amusing, until Fredbear’s mouth clamps down on Evan’s head, killing him instantly. There have been numerous depictions of Evan being decapitated, although it’s possible that Fredbear merely snapped his neck.

At the end of Night 6, the player sees Evan once more, surrounded by plushies of the original animatronics, including Fredbear, who delivers the following dialogue to ‘The Crying Child’: “You’re broken. We are still your friends. Do you still believe that? I’m still here. I will put you back together.” After this, both Fredbear and Evan vanish.

Additionally, it is heavily implied that The Crying Child is the son of William Afton. It should be noted that ‘Evan’ is the unconfirmed first name of The Crying Child, but we included it for consistency purposes. In 2021, a Reddit user suggested that The Crying Child’s name might be Evan, derived from the Crying Child’s first name, it being “Evan”, using the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Logbook. Scott Cawthon has yet to confirm this.

The exact events which supposedly occurred during the Bite of ’87 are more vague. We pieced together an explainer, but this murder is committed by an unnamed animatronic, believed to be Springtrap. It also takes place at the refurbished Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, rather than Fredbear’s Family Diner.