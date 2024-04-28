Who was Matt Shell, the man who brought ‘Star Wars’ games to life?

The gaming industry mourns the loss of Matt Shell, who most recently served as Director of Brand Marketing for Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor. Sadly, he passed away this week from an apparent heart attack.

Recommended Videos

Imagine if Star Wars was only confined to the silver screens. No epic battles on your Xbox, no wielding lightsabers on your PlayStation, just a galaxy far, far away that you could only visit through movies. Sounds incomplete, doesn’t it? Thankfully, due to visionaries like Matt Shell, the Star Wars universe has been successfully extended into our living rooms and gaming dens, allowing fans to live out their galactic fantasies in a way that few other franchises have managed.

Shell, who worked at LucasArts, isn’t a household name like George Lucas, but his fingerprints can be found on nearly every major Star Wars gaming project that came out in the past 20 years.

If you've played a Star Wars game over the past 2 decades, Matt Shell was a key part of bringing it to life at LucasArts.



Shockingly, Matt passed away this week from a heart attack.



Matt was an incredible person with a huge heart — kind, loyal, hard working and always funny.… pic.twitter.com/b2ysrvxt6E — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 27, 2024

Shell began his journey in the gaming industry in the early 2000s, working on various sports titles like World Series Baseball and NCAA College Football 2K3 in production and project management roles. He also worked on beloved properties such as Monkey Island and Indiana Jones. But it was after he joined LucasArts that he truly found his calling.

One of Shell’s earliest contributions was his involvement in the LEGO Star Wars series. As a Senior Product Marketing Manager, he played a key role in the development and promotion of these beloved games. But Shell’s impact extended far beyond the LEGO Star Wars series. As the Senior Product Marketing Manager for Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II, he helped redefine the Star Wars gaming experience with large-scale multiplayer battles that put players in the middle of iconic moments from the films.

And then there’s Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order, a game that many feared would falter under the weight of colossal expectations. Here, Matt’s strategic marketing ensured that it wasn’t just written off as another entry into the crowded market.

It’s striking to see the sheer number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful games that benefited from his talents over the years. Without a doubt, Shell’s passing has left a gaping hole in the hearts of those who knew him and the gaming community at large.

His untimely passing is a tremendous blow to the Star Wars gaming community, but his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Matt Shell, and may the Force be with you, always.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more