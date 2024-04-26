The history of Chaos Emeralds in the ‘Sonic’ franchise, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for multiple Sonic the Hedgehog games, including Sonic Frontiers.

With dozens of games, comic books, animated series, and even a cinematic universe, Sonic the Hedgehog is the face of a thriving multimedia franchise. In addition to featuring fan-favorite characters such as Tails and Knuckles, all these different media tell stories that revolve around mysterious relics, the Chaos Emeralds.

What’s the history of the Chaos Emeralds in the Sonic games?

The Chaos Emeralds were introduced in the first Sonic the Hedgehog game, released in 1991 for the Mega Drive. In that game, Chaos Emeralds were unique collectibles that represented your ability to beat unique challenge levels. There were six different Chaos Emeralds, each tied to a bonus level.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Team Sonic introduced the Super Transformation of Sonic as a reward for collecting all the gems. The sequel also increased the number of Chaos Emeralds to seven, which has remained mostly stable for the rest of the franchise. The only game that bends the rules is Sonic the Fighters, in which there are eight Chaos Emeralds. However, the extra Emerald had been added because eight playable characters are in the fighting arcade title, not for lore reasons.

The origins of the Chaos Emerald remains a mystery. Still, the seven jewels are at the center of almost every major conflict that has ever taken place in the Sonic universe. As years went by, new Sonic titles have also made collecting the Chaos Emerald a prerequisite to beating the game or having access to a good ending. As such, Chaos Emeralds became inseparable from Sonic’s gaming history.

In 2022, Team Sonic expanded the lore of the Chaos Emeralds with Sonic Frontiers, the franchise’s first open-world game. In the game, we learn that the Chaos Emeralds were relics from the Antiants, an alien civilization whose planet got destroyed by a mysterious force, leading them into exodus. This revelation underlines the alien origin of the Chaos Emeralds and raises a whole new set of questions about the Master Emerald.

The Master Emerald seems to have a different origin from the Chaos Emeralds, despite both emanating a similar energy and being intertwined in several Sonic stories. Team Sonic will undoubtedly explore the lore of the Chaos Emeralds in sequels for Sonic Frontiers, which became a sales and critical success.

Where do the Chaos Emeralds come from in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies?

While the games’ Chaos Emeralds are separated entities from Master Emerald, Sonic the Hedgehog movies retconned their history. As the film reveals, the Master Emerald was forged by the Echidnas from the union of the seven Chaos Emeralds. The Echidnas wanted to create the ultimate weapon, so they used the unlimited energy of the Chaos Emeralds to fuel their warmongering ambitions.

The movies have not yet explored the origins of the Chaos Emeralds nor explained how the Echidnas managed to unite them all. However, the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shows how Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) uses the Chaos Emerald to become Super Sonic after the Master Emerald is shattered. Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) manages to reforge the Master Emerald, but it’s unclear if the new relic holds the Chaos emeralds or if they are now separated. Considering the jewel’s central role in the gaming franchise, Paramount will likely bring the Chaos Emeralds back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Other versions of the Chaos Emeralds

Beyond the gaming world, Sonic has also inspired many comic book runs and animated series. Some of these alternative stories offer their spin on the Chaos Emeralds. For instance, in Fleetway Editions’s Sonic the Comic, the Chaos Emeralds were initially regular green emeralds dug from mines by the Echidnas. These jewels were later imbued with magical power by the Drakons, an alien race that tried to conquer the world. In this version of the story, the Master Emerald is one of the Chaos Emeralds, able to control the other six.

In its turn, Archie Comics’ Sonic the Hedgehog explains how numerous Chaos Emeralds spread all over the cosmos before they were brought together to Sonic’s planet, Mobius, and banished to the Special Zone. The ruler of the Special Zone would compress all the Chaos Emeralds into seven gems to be delivered to those worthy of completing his challenges. This version sticks closer to the games, giving even a lore reason for the existence of the Special Zone levels.

The animated series Sonic Underground takes a note from Archie Comics by claiming multiple Chaos Emeralds spread worldwide, each containing incredible power. Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, another animated series, takes an opposite direction and claims there are only four Chaos Emeralds, each capable of granting its bearer a superpower such as invisibility or superhuman strength. In Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, the jewels are bound to the past, which means time travel is the only way to collect them.

Other comic books and animated series stick to the games, keeping the Chaos Emerald’s origin a secret or pointing out their alien origin. The Sonic cinematic universe can adapt many different materials to live-action. The future of the Chaos Emeralds should become clearer after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Dec. 20, 2024.

