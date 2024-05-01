What is the ‘InZOI’ release date?

Krafton first announced its upcoming life sim game inZOI in 2023, so fans of the genre are keen for the devs to reveal a release date sometime soon. In November 2023, Krafton released a gameplay overview trailer, which promised surprisingly realistic visuals and neat mechanics.

The iconic Sims series remains fairly stagnant, aside from some minor updates. So, inZOI seems primed to finally offer serious competition in the genre. Although there are plenty of niche simulators, The Sims has consistently dominated the genre, with few comparable alternatives. In fact, The Sims is still so popular that it even has a movie adaptation on the way.

Krafton also released a first look on YouTube this week that showcases new features in development for inZOI. This extensive video created a sense of momentum, renewing interest in a potential release date.

At this time, Krafton has not officially confirmed an exact release date for its upcoming life sim game inZOI. However, Krafton did reveal a projected release window for 2024, in an official press release on Jan. 25, 2024.

More recently, Krafton unveiled nearly 14 minutes of inZOI details in a first look development roadmap video. It breaks down various gameplay features that are currently in development. The video distinctly warns viewers that the contents are still subject to change. A gameplay overview trailer from last year also stated that the footage featured a work-in-progress.

So, although Krafton still hasn’t confirmed a release date, the latest footage does give curious fans an idea of the development timeline.

It teased some complex features such as character creation, build mode, and director’s mode. These will allow players to adjust everything from their character’s hair to the city’s weather. Some of these mechanics resemble The Sims, so there are high expectations to live up to.

Given how ambitious inZOI appears to be, fans can probably expect the game to launch later this year, rather than anytime soon.

According to a new Krafton press release from April 30, 2024, there are plans to release a second part for inZOI’s recent development roadmap video. This follow-up video will release sometime in May 2024, answering fan questions from Discord.

The press release adds that inZOI will first launch into Early Access in order to improve the game based on audience feedback. Since inZOI isn’t headed for full release right away, the devs may not wait for a traditional gaming showcase.

Krafton will reveal the second part of the development roadmap surprisingly soon. But it would still be a reasonable time and place to announce the Early Access release date. The devs may also be aiming to beat any updates about Project Rene, the rumored new Sims game.

