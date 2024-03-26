‘The Sims’ movie release date, cast, plot, and more

Say “sul sul!” to your new most-anticipated movie, as beloved gaming franchise The Sims is set to make a cinematic expansion. The zany life simulation game will be adapted into a feature-length film, following suit with recent video game adaptations like Super Mario Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog, and television’s The Last of Us.

As confirmed by Variety this week, Margot Robbie will act as producer for the film, with Kate Herron serving as director, having previously directed episodes of Loki and Sex Education, as well as an upcoming episode of The Last of Us season two. Herron is also set to pen the script, co-writing with actress and writer Briony Redman, who she is also working with on an upcoming episode of Doctor Who.

The Sims movie release window

At the very earliest, The Sims movie will not hit theaters until 2025. According to Variety, a studio has not been confirmed for the film’s production as of yet, although Warner Bros. has been cited as an early favorite, thanks to a recent deal with Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. As soon as a studio has closed the deal, a release date will be soon to follow.

The Sims movie cast

So far, no casting has been announced for The Sims movie — which comes as no surprise, as the project has only recently been announced. While Margot Robbie is attached to the project as a producer, that does not necessarily mean she will star in the film, as Robbie has previously produced the films Saltburn, Promising Young Woman, and the Netflix series Maid.

If The Sims bears any similarity to Margot’s recent global hit, Barbie, it is unlikely that Margot would take on a starring role in the film – although perhaps she could swing a cameo as famous townie Summer Holiday?

And Lilsimsie better have a cameo https://t.co/D43UbN2Ila — m ✰ (@mar3uss) March 21, 2024

Although certainly not confirmed, Sims fans are already campaigning for some familiar faces to make an appearance in the live-action film, notably famous Sims YouTubers. Kayla Sims (yes, that is her real name), best known as lilsimsie, is one of the most-followed and watched Sims players on the platform – and is being fan-casted by players more than any Hollywood actor.

Having created builds for Sims expansion packs, as well as helping to raise millions of dollars for charity in her streams, lilsimsie has rightfully made herself a real-life face of the animated games franchise – and what better way to do that than with a cameo as a hidden easter egg, in true Sims fashion? If the adaptation wants to please the game’s fanbase, the film could also include cameos from original Sims voice actors, similar to how the recent Mario movie had a supporting role for Mario’s longest-serving voice actor, Charles Martinet.

The Sims movie plot

As The Sims is still in its infancy in terms of production, plot details are a secret for now, as scripts are most likely still being developed for the project. The adaptation will most likely, however, go one of two ways.

The Sims could very go well down the route of Barbie, and give a plot to something fundamentally plotless, as dolls and social simulation games tend to be. Again, like Barbie, this could take a highly existential route, relating to a sim being controlled by an omnipotent player. In all likeliness, the unique quirks – and glitches – of The Sims franchise point towards a comedy movie, as the game itself embraces its zaniness in all aspects of the game series.

The other likely plot for a Sims movie is a pre-existing plot from the storylines peppered throughout the franchise, – particularly in The Sims 2. The Sims games never coerce players into following a certain kind of storytelling, but hidden details that can be viewed through any sim, such as in certain worlds or by interacting with NPCs, often referred to as “townies,” can reveal hidden lore within the gameplay.

The most famous Sims storyline is the disappearance of Bella Goth (née Bella Bachelor), a flagship townie that has appeared in all incarnations of the game, as shown in The Sims 2. In the second generation of the simulation game, Bella is an adult living in Pleasantview, married to Mortimer Goth, and is the mother of Alexander and Cassandra Goth.

When players first start The Sims 2, Bella has been abducted by aliens, and was last spotted visiting fellow townie Don Lothario. Another version of Bella appears in Strangetown, a world that is typically the site of alien sightings and abductions, with her memories wiped. While not fully explained in the game, an interview with the character that once appeared on The Sims’ website stated she is not a clone, but a confused Bella who awoke in Strangetown with no recollection of her past prior to her abduction.

This plot, however, is pretty loose and lacks detail, so while it is certainly a candidate for adaptation in a Sims movie, Sims game storylines need some serious padding to resemble a feature-length film plot. In any case, the cinematic take on the popular game will be sure to take on some original storytelling to keep moviegoers coming like Barbie did in 2023.