‘Knuckles’ ending explained: A warrior’s strength comes from his heart

Knuckles takes everything Sonic the Hedgehog does and amps it to the max, delivering a heartfelt adventure filled with nonsensical wonders. What’s better still is that Knuckles’ ending leaves plenty of space for a second season or more Sonic the Hedgehog spinoffs.

Knuckles follows the titular character as he tries to find a new purpose on Earth. Since the Master Emerald is safe and Dr. Robotnik has been defeated, Knuckles doesn’t know how to spend his days. Since childhood, the Echidna knew nothing but a warrior’s life, and he’s not used to times of peace.

Knuckles finds his calling after receiving a visit from the ghost of Pachacamac, the deceased leader of the Echidna clan. Pachacamac tells Knuckles he must reforge the clan by training a new discipline in the Echidna way, the goofy cop Wade Whipple. The duo embarks on a road trip to Reno, Nevada, where Wade will fulfill his warrior destiny by facing his stranded father, “Pistol” Pete. It’s a surreal concept that works, thanks to all the loose threads tying up perfectly at the series’ ending.

What happened to Agents Mason and Willoughby?

While trying to get to Reno, Knuckles and Wade are chased by Agents Mason and Willoughby. The duo has used their G.U.N. access to sell weapons and technology to a mysterious villain named The Buyer, who wants to use the aliens’ power to create the ultimate weapons. Mason and Willoughby know Knuckles is a prize that can get them a fortune, so they try to capture the Echidna for The Buyer.

The final confrontation with Mason and Willoughby happens at “Pistol” Pete’s suit in Reno. Wade’s father betrays his family and helps the villains track Knuckles down, but Wade manages to help Echidna fight back. It’s a thrilling battle since the Agents use weapons powered by Knuckles’ quills, making them a mighty threat. However, Knuckles manages to use the Agents’ equipment against them.

Willoughby tries to teleport Knuckles inside a cage by shooting Rings at him. Knuckles uses his fists to reflect the Rings, creating two connected portals inside the room. The proximity of the portals turns them into a black hole, sucking everything in their path. Knuckles manages to hold on to the ceiling, but Mason and Willoughby are dragged into the rings. The rings collapse once they suck one another, closing the space rift they had created. It’s unknown if Mason and Willoughby ended up on a distant planet or if they were crushed by the weight of space folding over itself. In any case, the villains’ greed proved to be their doom.

Did Wade get closure with his father, Pistol Pete?

Wade wants to go to Reno to compete in the country’s most prestigious Bowling Championship. The current champion is Wade’s father, who abandoned him when he was a child. Wade hopes to show his father his bowling skills as an ice-breaker so that they can forge a new relationship. Of course, things don’t go as Wade expects because Pistol Pete is a narcissistic schmuck.

Pistol Pete helps Agents Mason and Willoughby to kidnap Wade’s mother, Wendy (Stockard Channing), and sister, Wanda (Edi Patterson). The Agents want Wade to betray Knuckles, but people only wish his son to give up the Bowling Championship.

After Knuckles defeats the Agents, Wade faces his father in the lanes in a fierce competition for the title of best bowler. Pete tries to humiliate Wade in public, telling his son he will always be a failure. However, by then, Wade learned from Knuckles that a warrior’s true strength comes from his heart. Wade uses impressive bowling skills to win the Championship, proving he doesn’t need his father, and the support of his mother and sister is enough for him. It’s a thrilling moment that gets interrupted by The Buyer.

How did Wade and Knuckles defeat The Buyer?

While Wade is showing Pet who’s the best bowler, The Buyer comes to Reno inside a giant mecha to steal Knuckles’ powers himself. The battle ends in the bowling lane, where Wade sees his red friend beaten to a pulp by the Buyer. The Buyer not only best Knuckles in combat but also drains his power using the metallic tentacles of his mecha. All hope seems lost, but Wade is no longer a coward, thanks to Knuckles.

Using Agent Mason’s power gloves and bowling balls, Wade challenges The Buyer. Meanwhile, Wade also tells Knuckles he’s a true friend who showed him how to be a warrior. Moved by Wade’s words, Knuckles gets up, igniting his fists and attacking The Buyer. The Buyer is surprised, as he thinks he drained Knuckles’ energies. A warrior’s heart power is unlimited, and Knuckles easily overcomes the villain. The Echidna takes his power back and uses it to crush The Buyer’s robot, burying him in the rubble.

Did Knuckles find his home?

At the end of the journey, Wade learned about his true strength and got closure with his family. Knuckles, on his turn, found a friend for life who taught him that home is where your loved ones are. After spending so many years alone, Knuckles learns to count on those close to him. The series post-credits scene even shows how Knuckles found his jam, which means he’s ready to accept life on Earth and to enjoy the world for a while instead of looking for the next big fight. It’s a happy ending for a thrilling adventure, and we can’t wait to see where these characters go next.

All six episodes of Knuckles are currently available on Paramount Plus. The Echidna warrior will return for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

