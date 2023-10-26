Is YouTuber CoryxKenshin in the ‘FNAF’ movie?

After months of anticipation and years of developmental discussion, production powerhouse Blumhouse has released the official trailer for the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation at long last. All across the internet, horror fanatics and FNAF truthers have been dissecting and studying every element and breadcrumb scattered throughout the 2 minute-long trailer.

Amongst those online discussions has been a particular question that has been skyrocketing in the minds of gamers and YouTube fans alike — and that would be the potential inclusion of YouTuber CoryxKenshin in the FNAF clip. The notable YouTuber and comedian has been a staple on YouTube ever since 2009 — with the always-hilarious gamer becoming a household name in the world of horror video games for his comedic gameplay and unforgettable videos.

Is CoryxKenshin in the FNAF movie?

Image via @CoryxKenshin/YouTube

In the closing moments of the trailer, Cory is revealed in the movie as a taxi driver who picks up occupants outside of the cursed pizzeria. Unbeknownst to Cory at first, the occupants in the back seat that he picked up are Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio) and a disembodied animatronic head. After checking his rearview mirror and spotting the striking head, Cory whines about how he always picks up the “weirdos” as a cab driver.

The special cameo makes perfect sense, of course, seeing as the FNAF game series has been one of the most popular that Cory has played over on his official YouTube channel. Not only that, but acclaimed YouTuber Markiplier has also been rumored to make an appearance in the movie — though he later took to a live-stream to debunk those rumors.

Which leaves just CoryxKenshin with a cameo. Following the arrival of early trailers for FNAF, the popular YouTuber kept to his brand and uploaded a reaction video. In the video, he notes that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie officially marks the beginning of his “acting era,” and jokes about branching off into bigger projects.