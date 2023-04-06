Blumhouse’s live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy‘s was in pre-production for two years until the film rights for the horror video game franchise were passed from Warner Bros to Blumhouse in 2017 and production finally got underway. This horror film will star familiar names in the industry, such as Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard, as well as a handful of new names (mainly children).

Recently, the release date for the Five Nights at Freddy’s Film was released via Blumhouse’s Instagram. The horror studio confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy’s will not only hit theaters but will also be premiering via streaming services. Here is the information you need to know about FNAF’s streaming debut.

Where can I stream the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

The film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will have a somewhat similar plot to the video games, where a night security guard will learn that working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria isn’t easy as one thought. Visual effects company Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is also involved in this horror project, creating the animatronics that will be featured throughout the film.

Fortunately, filming for this upcoming film ended around April 3. According to the official announcement made by Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available to be streamed on Peacock on the same day as the film’s theatrical release. Unfortunately for international viewers, Peacock is only available to US viewers and there was no news about bringing the film to other streaming services. So the only option for those outside of the US is to see it in theaters.

On Oct. 27, 2023, Five Nights at Freddy‘s will be hitting theaters and streaming services. So far, a trailer for the upcoming horror flick has not yet been released.