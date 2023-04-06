Blumhouse’s ‘Five Night at Freddy’s’ movie is coming to streaming sooner than expected

The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally a release date. Interestingly, this film adaptation of the popular horror video game will not only hit theaters but also appear on streaming on the same day of release.

The news was announced on Blumhouse’s official Instagram page, where it showed an image for the upcoming film — an old Freddy Fazbear’s restaurant with a child and a Freddy Fazbear animatronic at night. According to the Instagram post, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be out in theaters this year, near Halloween, and will also be available to stream on Peacock immediately.

Blumhouse has also released an official plot for the film, stating that viewers will follow a “troubled security guard” who just got the job at the pizzeria. He then soon realizes that this night shift gig isn’t what he’d thought it would be.

“The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game franchise that launched in 2014. The film rights for this video game franchise were passed from Warner Bros to Blumhouse in 2017 due to numerous delays in the film’s pre-production. This horror film adaptation will star The Hunger Games‘ Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, the night security guard from the first game, Scooby Doo‘s Matthew Lillard as William Afton, the villain of the franchise, and You‘s Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, possibly the same character from the Five Nights at Freddy‘s VR games.

Unfortunately, a trailer for the film has not yet been released. Fortunately, filming for the upcoming horror movie has begun back in early February 2022. If you’re excited to see this horror franchise come to life on the big screen, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be out in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023.