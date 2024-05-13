Poppy Playtime
Image via Mob Entertainment
‘Poppy Playtime’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

The fun has only just begun.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Published: May 13, 2024 11:28 am

From jaw-dropping legacy sequels to head-turning supernatural projects, the horror genre has undoubtedly been booming in 2024 — and that trend looks to continue with the recent announcement about a long-awaited Poppy Playtime movie.

In the past, Legendary Pictures has placed its iconic stamp on horror classics such as Trick ‘r Treat (2007), and it’s now officially been confirmed that the infamous production house is set to team up to craft and produce the spooky project with Mob Entertainment and Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford. And given how much ever-present influence and popularity the Poppy video game franchise harbors in the realm of entertainment media, it’s clear a film adaptation will surely carry that same favor.

So before the spine-tingling horror movie is eventually unveiled to the public and exposes our deepest fears, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about the upcoming horror film thus far.

When is the Poppy Playtime movie set to release?

Image via Mob Entertainment

With the horror movie recently being announced this month, one would assume that the film adaptation likely won’t be released until next year at some point. Considering the video game’s reputation in the spooky world, it would certainly make the most sense to release the movie during the spooky season and just in time for Halloween, but that still remains to be seen.

Is there a trailer?

At the current time of this writing, no, there is not an official trailer for the horror movie, seeing as its development is still being processed and the film was just announced to the public. As of now, there’s likely only fan-made trailers scattered across YouTube, so Poppy fanatics will have to remain patient until an actual trailer is revealed.

Who’s in the cast?

Screengrab via YouTube

Given that the announcement for the movie is still fresh, an actual cast has yet to be selected, but fans can surely feel free to imagine their own castings and create a fan-made listicle of which actors and actresses can play which characters. After all, creativity amongst fans is the best part of it all. 

What’s the plot?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Puzzle
Image via Mob Entertainment

In following with the video game’s acclaimed lore, the movie will likely follow a similar path and focus on the main character, who is a former toy brand employee who eventually returns to an abandoned facility and goes face-to-face with movable toys who are now able to operate and move all on their own — and these toys obviously include Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and CatNap. And with Five Nights at Freddy’s having a successful run last year, it’s only a matter of time until Poppy Playtime does the same.

Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.