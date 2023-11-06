‘Poppy Playtime Chapter 3’ release window, trailer, characters, and more

Fans of Poppy Playtime are thrilled that creators have revived the beloved indie horror game yet again in the highly anticipated third chapter of the franchise. Entitled Deep Sleep, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is described as the most terrifying chapter yet.

What is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 about?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 picks up where the second game, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web, left off. Players start the game stranded in Playtime Co.’s Playcare area, which was once an on-site orphanage. From there, the player must solve various puzzles and avoid the monsters lurking in the shadows.

Steam describes the game as:

“A decrepit orphanage known as Playcare sits beneath the once magical toy factory. You must make your way through this haunted place, solving new puzzles and avoiding the nightmares that lurk within the dark. Answers lie between the blood-stained bedsheets and screaming echoes… If you can survive.”

What can Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 players expect?

In an email interview with Screen Rant, the CEOs of Mob Entertainment, brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, shared what players can expect from the new Poppy Playtime game. According to Zach, Deep Sleep “is going to be the biggest chapter to date in the Poppy Playtime universe by far.”

Players can anticipate more challenging mini-games, new characters, major twists, answers to some of those nagging questions raised in chapters 1 and 2, and significant progress in the overall storyline. Seth also shared that they pushed their art skills to the limit to deliver a more visually cinematic game, stating:

“Players will instantly notice how our visual look and style in the Poppy universe keeps evolving. All of the environments are bigger, more polished, and more cinematic. We are continuing to perfect our craft, and I believe it will show in the finished product.”

Which characters will return in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

It’s unknown! The creators of Poppy Playtime are keeping quiet about which characters will return to the game in the third chapter. Even the game’s trailer, while incredibly eerie, doesn’t tell us much about the characters. Based on Seth’s response to a similar question from Screen Rant, this is likely intentional.

“While we can’t reveal anything specific, that would spoil the surprise of the story, players will come across characters that are both fan favorites and new additions. They all come together to twist the story in a new direction. All I can say about the new characters is that some people are going to laugh, some people are going to scream, and some people are going to cry.”

Sounds like Huggy Wuggy might make an appearance!

When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 being released?

While there isn’t a release date for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, the game is scheduled to be released in the winter of 2023. So, if you haven’t beat the second chapter yet, get on that soon!

Is Poppy Playtime coming to console?

Yes! According to Zach and Seth, a console version of the Poppy Playtime games is coming to console in the near future. According to Zach, it may be available in time for the holidays.

“Bringing Poppy Playtime to console has always been part of our vision, which we’re working hard to make a reality sometime this year.”

Now, if you dare, check out the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 teaser trailer below!