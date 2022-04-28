‘Poppy Playtime’ horror film adaptation release, casting, and rating

Brush up on your puzzle-solving skills and prepare yourself for the live-action terror of 'Poppy Playtime'.

MOB Games’ single-player survival horror Poppy Playtime gained enormous traction following its initial release on October 12, 2021. So much so that its developers have chosen to partner with Studio71—a global media company for digital brands — to create a live-action feature film-adaptation of Poppy Playtime.

In Poppy Playtime, the player’s job is to solve puzzles to uncover the mystery behind the missing staff of Playtime Co. toy factory. Inside the factory, players are pursued by a lanky humanoid creature with homicidal tendencies called Huggy Wuggy.

This month, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 was announced and revolves around a newly introduced character called Mommy Long Legs. MOB Games via SteamDB has released an official synopsis:

“Three times the size of Chapter 1, you must descend deeper into the toy factory. Mind-numbing puzzles and horrific toys await. Grapple and swing your way to safety. Try to escape- and don’t let Mommy find you.”

Studio71 has shown a determination to get the Poppy Playtime project off the ground and according to Deadline, “Mob Games and Studio71 are also in early talks to bring aboard producer Roy Lee (The Lego Movie, It).” Over the last few years, MOB Games and Studio71 have created four YouTube channels and are further expanding their partnership with the exciting film deal.

As exclusively reported by Deadline, Mob Games’ President & CEO, Zach Belanger, has spoken out about the eventful and prosperous future of Poppy Playtime.

“We never could have imagined that this game would become as popular as it is with such an enormous and ever-growing legion of fans. We are so excited to deliver the next chapter of our game and beyond excited to work with Studio71 to transform Poppy into a feature film. It’s going to be a great ride!”

In rather heartwarming admiration, Studio71’s President of Scripted Content, Michael Schreiber, gushed over MOB Games’ breakthrough video game in the same article.

“We’re thrilled to be partnered with such an incredible team in Mob Games and their breakout game, Poppy Playtime. Their vision for this game is a vivid tapestry that allows the space for feature films that don’t retread on the narrative’s gameplay. Fans of this franchise are in store for a new storyline that stands alone as its own terrifying and gripping saga.”

In these early stages, there have yet to be any confirmed cast members or any concrete release date, but Poppy Playtime fans should be expecting announcements soon. We Got This Covered will update this article as more information becomes available regarding the project.