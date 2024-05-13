‘Red, White & Royal Blue 2’ release window, cast, and more

It’s been almost a year since the tale of Prince Henry and America’s First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz graced screens in Red, White & Royal Blue, and we’re already due for a second helping.

Recommended Videos

On May 10, Amazon MGM Studios announced that a sequel to the beloved film — an adaption of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 book of the same name — is currently in the works, promising a continuation of the story beloved by fans and critics alike.

For those not yet caught up, Red, White & Royal Blue followed Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez as a British prince and the first son of the United States; a pair whose rivalry quickly transforms into a powerful and romantic bond. Fresh off the news of a second installment, here’s everything we know about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, including its cast, release date and more.

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 cast

So far, we already know that Galitzine and Zakhar Perez will reunite for the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, reprising their roles as Henry and Alex, respectively. While other casting details have not yet been revealed, it’s possible that Uma Thurman will also return as Alex’s mother, Ellen Claremont as Thurman has regularly posted images of herself with the two lead co-stars.

At the 2024 Met Gala, Galitzine described Thurman as his “mother-in-law”, perhaps signaling that she is to reprise her role for the sequel. It stands to reason that Stephen Fry, who played Henry’s father and the British King James III will also appear in the second installment. Other potential returning cast members include Clifton Collins Jr. as Senator Oscar Diaz, Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, and Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice.

Alongside Galitzine and Zakhar Perez’s confirmed return, we also know that Matthew López, who directed the first film, will likewise helm Red, White & Royal Blue 2. The same production crew has been enlisted for the sequel, with McQuiston on board to produce.

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 plot

Plot details for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 remain unknown, but it’s reasonable to assume that the follow-up will focus on the continuation of Henry and Alex’s love story. The first film ended with Ellen Claremont’s reelection as President, so perhaps a wedding ceremony is on the cards for Henry and Alex?

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 release window

The Red, White & Royal Blue sequel doesn’t have an official release date, and filming details have not yet been announced. However, we know that, like its predecessor, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video whenever it does arrive. Zakhar Perez and Galitzine’s schedules appear to be clear, however, with the latter recently starring in the One Direction-inspired The Idea of You alongside Anne Hathaway.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more