Is Matpat in the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie?

This article contains spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023 movie adaptation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a shot in the dark. While The Last of Us has led us on a streak of glimpsing optimism, not every live-action adaptation leaves the same kind of legacy. Well, unless they reel fans in with certain cameos like Markiplier or even Matpat.

Despite some initial fan reluctance, which was somewhat masked by the hope-induced euphoria stemming from actual good video game adaptations, Blumhouse took on the task of bringing Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria back into the realm of fiction. And apparently, the feedback hasn’t been great.

Regardless, in addition to securing Josh Hutcherson to play Mike, the company behind Insidious also benefited from rumors that Markiplier and Matpat would be featured in the film. We’ve covered Markiplier, but is Matpat a part of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Does Matpat make a cameo in Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Image via Universal Pictures

Matpat and Markiplier both became online phenomena for streaming their playthroughs of Five Nights at Freddy’s, so if there are YouTubers who deserve a cameo in the film, it’s them. Fortunately, fans can now revel in the glory of spotting Matpat in the movie, even if it’s just for a brief moment. While the film has yet to hit theaters in the United States, it has already been screened in the United Kingdom, and Matpat’s short cameo has been confirmed.

According to a fan on Reddit, the YouTuber appears for a few seconds as a waiter at the pizzeria. Many users on the platform initially doubted the confirmation of the cameo, but even more, fans came forward confirming that, albeit very briefly, Matpat does indeed make an appearance in Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Comment

byu/Veluz99 from discussion

infivenightsatfreddys

While the comments are divided, we’ll trust the English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh fans who have had the pleasure (or lack thereof) of watching Five Nights at Freddy’s, before it hits theatres in the U.S. on October 27.