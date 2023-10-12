What is Omegaverse? The new BL anime explained

The manga world is weird. We’ve known this for quite some time, but you know what? Sometimes, someone’s trash is someone else’s treasure, and that’s exactly where Omegaverse stands. It’s an odd, unique, and honestly eccentric trope in manga and fanfiction. It is usually present in BL manga and manhwa stories, so if you haven’t heard of it – maybe you need to expand your horizons.

However, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Perhaps a story about cis-gendered men getting pregnant may not be what you’re looking for, and that’s okay. But the concept might have caught your eye if you recently stumbled upon a very enticing and beautifully animated teaser for a “new Omegaverse,” or so they say.

The trailer was released announcing Gush’s anniversary project, and needless to say, BL and Omegaverse fans worldwide started freaking out. However, not everything is as it seems, and we’re here to clarify everything for you.

What is Omegaverse?

Image via Takeshobo

Starting with the very basics: what on earth is this ‘Omegaverse’ stuff? Well, there are quite a few ways to explain Omegaverse, especially because the concept highly varies depending on the author and even the medium. In Japanese manga and Korean manhwa, the concept revolves around the notion that in an alternative universe, society and its members are split into three categories: alphas, betas, and omegas.

Alphas normally stand at the top of this hierarchical pyramid and are considered prime examples of the human race. They’re physically endowed, healthy, smart, and usually, their appearance exudes ‘alpha,’ but not in an Andrew Tate type of way, thank goodness.

On the other hand, Omegas are very rare and find themselves at the very bottom of this societal ranking, often regarded as less capable than their peers due to their perceived physical and mental fragility from being birth-givers. I know it sounds reductive, but that’s the gist. Typically, they are not portrayed so simplistically, as nobody really wants to read about a character who’s essentially a useless potato.

Now, what are Betas? Well, they’re everyone else. Those who can only birth other betas and tend to procreate with those within their role, if you will. Most importantly, they aren’t affected by pheromones, heat, or ruts. Oh, haven’t I mentioned that there are heats, ruts, and pheromones? Well, get ready.

In Omegaverse, Omegas and Alphas often emit these pheromones to attract their pairs or simply because they’re in heat or a rut. Yes, that’s a thing, and yes, we love it every time. Depending on the story, though, pheromones are also a good way to show your sub-alphas that you’re trying to intimidate them, but I’m going off the rails here.

Naturally, these tropes and details may depend on the story. In some manga (like the manhwa Unromantic), the roles are reversed, and Omegas are the rulers of society. In some other stories, even more details like “marking” and “knotting” are introduced, but that’s too much information on the Japanese Omegaverse for today.

Alternatively, you might have seen the concept in fanfiction, normally with the term “ABO” or “Alpha, Beta, Omega” behind it. The concept changes a bit, though, and there is a tendency to make it more about the wolf pack if necessary. Generally, the story has more of an animalistic side for those who are into it. Again, it depends on the story and the author, but that’s the general idea.

Is there an Omegaverse anime?

◤◢◤山下RIRI×GUSHのコラボショートアニメーション◢◤◢



◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

GUSH20th Anniversary special project

GUSH×山下RIRI

＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢



『GUSH20周年記念展-with LOVE-』in 新宿マルイ… pic.twitter.com/TVV4bn7bgn — GUSH編集部 (@GUSH_info) October 2, 2023

While it is true that Gush and RIRI are releasing a celebratory project incorporating some Omegaverse traits, it won’t be an episodic anime. Although beautifully animated, the teaser showcases several different manga stories serialized by Gush, including tales about a (cat) boy who forms a family and emits pheromones.

Many fans immediately buzzed with excitement, and while the confusion was understandable, sadly, the project seemed to be limited. The video’s description indicates that it will be a “short animation.”

I’m disappointed, but I can’t say I’m entirely surprised. The sudden confirmation of a beautifully animated semi-omegaverse was just too good to be true, especially when anime like Gravitation still represents the BL genre.