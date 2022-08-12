Is Andrew Tate acting or is he being himself?

Andrew Tate is a funny guy. Unless, of course, you believe he takes himself too seriously or that what he says is demeaning to women or that he has no ability to understand his own sense of humor.

However, when you think of toxic masculinity, you’ll likely think of a version of Andrew Tate.

Tate, a former Cruiserweight kickboxing champion, is now a part of the Alpha Male tribe who inspire teenage males to be confident and build a life worth living — at least that’s what he wants you to believe. Numerous videos on social media show him touting his views on dating between the male and female species, usually professing that men should seek to be high valued, sleep with as many women as they wish, and be the conquerors of their own world.

Tate’s arguments are mostly based around his belief that men are superior to women and that women should be, more or less, subservient to men.

He got kicked out of Big Brother in the UK because a video surfaced of him hitting a woman with a belt while threatening to kill her, though Tate explained, “It’s a consensual kinky sex video and we’re acting out a roleplay. The longer version even shows us laughing.”

He also added that he strongly believes the real reason why producers sent him home is because he got under the skin of the contestants, though that seems like something producers would want for such a show because it increases ratings.

Tate lives in a large home in Romania, where he makes a part of his fortune by having selected women use his several rooms as live sex chats with men online. Take that any way you want. The setup led to a boyfriend of one of the women becoming displeased, so he sent a call to the police and Tate was briefly investigated for human trafficking, though it never resulted in any charges.

To describe Tate without the controversy is challenging. However, looking at just what he says, one has to fully grasp that the man will laugh at himself at times because even he likely understands how ridiculous he sounds and many are probably laughing because they actually believe him. The truth, or the perceived truth, can be humorous when said in certain ways. So, is Andrew Tate just a truth teller? Is this dude a comedian? Is this guy for real? Is the guy a morally challenged man of total nonsense? We shall share some videos to help you decide for yourself..

Andrew Tate goes against modern feminism and he displays that often in his videos, including an appearance on the Fresh & Fit podcast, a YouTube channel that gets single Miami women together for a chat about the sexes. With one of the hosts claiming to have slept with over a thousand women, you can guess the nature of the podcast and that it’s no surprise for the one and only Andrew Tate to be a welcomed guest.

Andrew Tate can make a highlight reel just on his Fresh & Fit appearances. Here, he argues that men don’t care about a woman’s career. Let’s be real, though, he cares if they’re working for him at his house in Romania having expensive sex chats with other men.

Andrew Tate apparently caught the eye of The Rock, who quoted him without naming him.

Of course, other YouTubers point out Tate’s poor messaging and, unlike The Rock, they give him full credit when they quote him.

A couple of reasonable guys named Aba & Preach shared their views on how HasanAbi basically embarrassed Tate.

Coffeezilla explains in one of his videos how he decided to join Andrew Tate’s “Hustle University,” which is really just another way for the great Tate to make money.

Andrew Tate’s appearance on “Your Mom’s Podcast,” Andrew stated that women can never be overly submissive.

A portion of the statement made host Tom Segura spit out coffee and prompted his wife, host Christina Pazsitzky, to explain, “We’ve had world famous comedians sit across from him and he’s never spit coffee out his nose.”

The entire interview is more of a personal but funny Andrew Tate and is probably the best one to watch to decide who the real Andrew Tate is, controversy or otherwise.

Oh, and it should be noted, that Andrew Tate claims himself to be the most intelligent man in the world. Now, no matter your views on the man, that’s some great comedy right there!