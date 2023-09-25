If we truly put our minds to it, we can discover that the first scrolls remotely looking like manga (and western comics), date all the way back to the 12th century. Nowadays, this sequential storytelling has become popularized by the likes of Shonen manga, like One Piece or Bleach. There are, however, many genres within the manga-verse, one of them being BL — scary genre, I know.

BL is, at the very etymology root of the word, the genre that includes boys’ love, or romance between two male characters, and it can date back to the 1970s with the term “yaoi.” Since then, that term has become outdated, bringing “BL” as the main name used for any romance between two males in entertainment media. The BL industry became even more sought-after in the last few years because of TikTok (much like everything), and it started receiving just as much backlash as it gets love – but we’ll pay no mind to ignorance.

For that reason, here are some of the best BL manga to get you kick-started in the vast world of Boys’ Love.

15. Fangs

via Gentosha Publishers

Fangs introduces quite an over-exploited plot in BL – vampires – but unlike quite a few of the manga with the same trope, it portrays it absolutely beautifully. The art is simply phenomenal, and the story depicts the life of a young vampire becoming acquainted with this new life he ought to live eternally, unknowing of the rules that he now had to face; and a patient member of the health and welfare division of the vampire rights organization, helping the youngling into a journey that leads them both to develop themselves individually, and as a pair. Fangs is available on INKR.

14. MODS

via Tokyo Mangasha

Like many of the entries on this list, MODS has quite the explicit material in its storytelling, nonetheless, it is still a marvelous manga to get you acquainted with the genre. Touching on the overtly exhausted escort versus savior trope in BL – you’ll see it again on this list, in fact – with enough grace to make it so beautiful, MODS is almost an entrance-level manga for anyone wishing to learn more about BL. Plus, its sequel story Night Before Night, is equally as interesting and engaging (if not more), and both are available on Manga Planet.

13. Like the Beast

via Kaiousha

Like the Beast (Honto Yajuu) is quite possibly one of the most popular BL manga of all time. The author – Yamamoto Kotetsuko – is already a well-known beloved name in the genre, meaning that nearly every single one of their works will be loved and praised thoroughly. Personally, I’m picking Like the Beast for this list because it was my first BL manga, and it set the standards so high that I struggled to find something as good as this story for the longest time. It is available on MangaPlanet (formerly, Futekiya).

12. Boy Meets Maria

via Printemps Shuppan

Boy Meets Maria is unique, to say the least. Very few BL manga are capable of introducing such an idiosyncratic concept and managing to deliver a beautifully illustrated and captivating story, just like Boy Meets Maria did. Revolving around a boy wanting to become a hero and his schoolmate who unknowingly becomes his hero(ine), Boy Meets Maria touches on several subjects that most BL do not dare touch, showing a realistic side of gender dysmorphia, and acceptance. To read this, go to Seven Seas Entertainment.

11. Midnight Rain

via Libre

With a realistic story and absolutely endearing characters, Midnight Rain is possibly one of the best-written BL manga you could ever get your hands on. This story is available on SuBLime and depicts the raw and adoring love between Ethan, who is living a monotonous life, and Mike, whose life has just turned itself upside down. Constantly bickering, yet always with a hint of flirtation, Midnight Rain is surely the most beautiful choice you can make when choosing what to read next.

10. Seven Days

Via Taiyo Tosho

Seven Days is a sweet coming-of-age story written by Venio Tachibana and Rihito Takarai. This BL manga is a great stepping stone into the genre for its exciting and engaging plot, as well as an excellent art style that immediately catches the eye of the reader. The plot follows the story of Touji Seryou, a popular boy at school who will date anyone who asks him- for seven days. The manga is currently available in English at Ebook Renta.

9. Black or White

via Kadokawa

Black or White is an ongoing manga series written by Sachimo in 2017. This story pursues a story with much more mature themes. Introducing the world of Japanese entertainment, Black or White is a story about two actors who have been lovers since they were university students. Showing that not everything is black or white, these characters show their depth as actors and as lovers, showing a detailed representation of the harsh reality in Japan for queer couples, in spite of the mutual respect and care present in their relationship. This manga is available on SuBLime.

8. Megumi And Tsugumi

Image via Takeshobo

Megumi and Tsugumi is the perfect introduction for the omegaverse sub-genre in BL manga. The complex and alternating universe of “Omegaverse” entails the existence of the sub-genders alpha, omega, and beta. These sub-genders, in most Omegaverses, imply that regardless of someone’s gender, they can reproduce as long as they are omegas impregnated by an alpha- even males.

However outlandish this sub-genre may be, it is an extremely popular trope in BL, requiring some adjusting for new readers. Megumi and Tsugumi show the omegaverse trope through two male high school characters who absolutely despise each other, until Megumi, an alpha, realizes that the school’s delinquent is a rather unique omega. This different take on the roles usually found in omegas and alphas creates an extremely fun story for everyone wanting to know more about the world of Omegaverse in BLs, on Ebook Renta.

7. Twittering Birds Never Fly

Via Taiyo Tosho

Twittering Birds Never Fly has been on everyone’s favorite manga list since its release in 2011. This BL manga is written by Yoneda Kou, and it is currently still ongoing at seven volumes out. This story shows the typical Japanese businessman lifestyle, introducing Yashiro, the young president of a large enterprise who is looked up to by his peers and employers as a hardworking and professional leader.

That ideal worker life completely shatters when Yashiro is in his personal space, where he enjoys sadomasochism. Upon meeting his new bodyguard, something entrails the CEO about Chikara, and eventually, the two men engage in a relationship together. This manga is known for its outstanding art and splendid world build, and it is currently available on Juné.

6. Pink Heart Jam

Via Homesha

The manga Pink Heart Jam became an overnight success since its release in 2020. As one of the most anticipated manga releases, Pink Heart Jam immediately took over the hearts of BL fans all over the world with its absolutely stunning and modern art style, with magnetic art that gives the feeling of movement. The story follows the school-life beloved trope, pursuing the story of Haiga, a country-born boy who moves to the bustling capital for university, allowing him to experiment with his sexuality. This incredible manga is available in English on Manga Planet.

5. Caste Heaven

Image via Libre

Caste Heaven is not a manga for the faint of heart. In a story where hierarchy reigns at an unorthodox high school, Caste Heaven introduces the story of high school students who are forced to play a cutthroat card game to determine their social ranks – from the King to the Joker, otherwise known as Targets. This hierarchy determines who outrules the rest, consisting of three tiers, each more powerful than the rest.

In this story, the audience meets Azusa, the school king-turn-target, and Karino, his “friend” who betrays the previous King. This complex story deals with themes like betrayal, sexual assault, and social criticism, becoming a deep and heavy story with plenty of dissecting to be made rooted in its complexity. This completed story has been published since 2014 and it has currently all eight English volumes out on SuBLime.

4. Therapy Game

Image via Shinshokan

Therapy Game is all about fast romance, growth, and redemption. This story, albeit short-ended at 2 volumes, has remained a fan-favorite since its release. Other than the magnificent art, the plot itself is absolutely engaging in its intricacies. Therapy Game is about Shizuma’s overcoming of heartbreak through a one-night stand with a stranger called Minato. Despite his attempts at forgetting the other man, Minato refuses to be forgotten, ensuring he pursues after Shizuma and helps him mend a broken heart. This iconic BL manga is available on SuBLime.

3. Blue Sky Complex

Image via Tokyo Mangasha

Blue Sky Complex is a must-read for anyone wanting to get the ropes around the BL universe. This story, despite its simple art style, won over the hearts of BL fans through its interesting characters and the popular ‘opposites attract’ trope. This story finds Narasaki, a goody-two-shoes student looking for a quiet place to study. Coincidentally, Narasaki finds himself being roped into helping at the library reception, but there is another student already working at the library and it is none other than Terashima, the school’s troublemaker.

Much to his surprise, the duo enter an unspoken agreement where they spend their days together, yet in silence, growing accustomed to each other’s presence. This story may seem plain at first glance, but these amazing characters are certain to captivate anyone looking for an easy read. Blue Sky Complex is available on Manga Planet.

2. Ten Count

Image via Shinshokan

Ten Count is a completed and one-of-a-kind BL manga that completely revolutionized the genre since its release in 2013. With a story revolving around obsessive-compulsive disorder, Ten Count introduces the story of a corporate secretary, Shirotani, who suffers from OCD and mysophobia. who meets a therapist, Kurose, who offers to take him through a ten-step program to cure him of his compulsion. Ten Count not only includes in-depth storytelling, but it also brings light into mental illness in a genre that doesn’t often mention the vulnerabilities of the brain. This beautiful story with gorgeous art is available on SuBLime.

1. Birds of Shangri La

Image via Printemps Shuppan

Birds of Shangri-La is quite the deserving manga for first place. In a well-rounded and convoluted world, Birds of Shangri-La retells the story of a male brothel called Shangri-La, where prostitutes are essentially treated like gods. Phi, one of the brothel’s most sought-after sex workers, is placed in charge of initiating Apollo into his role of “teaser”, also known as the people who get the “birds” ready for their clients.

Apollo and Phi, in spite of the strict rules, end up getting closer than initially thought, coming off as a surprise due to Apollo’s (alleged) heterosexuality and tragic past. Birds of Shangri-la was written by one of the largest BL writers, Ranmaru Zariya, who just also happens to be my favorite BL author of all time. This story is currently ongoing on SuBLime, with two volumes out.