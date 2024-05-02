Wonyoung and Taeju fake smiling in the BL manhwa "Low Tide in Twilight"
‘Low Tide In Twilight’ chapter 88 release date and time, confirmed

Whatever Taeju does, we hope he makes the culprit suffer.
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, and for us today, that light is the new chapter of Low Tide in Twilight. It may not feel like it, but it’s been almost a full week since we last saw Euihyun and Taeju on our screens — well, at least for those who read on Bomtoon.

Needless to say, last week’s chapter of Low Tide in Twilight ended in quite a cliffhanger. After a heated and rather intense argument with Yeo Wonyoung, Euihyun ended up needing to take a walk to shake off the hormones she left at his place. Nauseated by the smell, Euihyun didn’t notice he was being followed, and all we see is someone grabbing him in the middle of the street. The chapter then ends with Taeju looking absolutely murderous.

With this completely ravenous Taeju, we can’t help but count the days and minutes until the new chapter. So, let’s go over how long the wait will be.

When is chapter 88 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

Taeju holding Euihyun against a wall in the BL manhwa Low Tide in Twilight
via Bomtoon

Chapter 88 of Low Tide in Twilight will be released on Bomtoon on May 3 at 12 a.m. Korean Time. Now, we did expect some sort of wholesome chapter last week, but we couldn’t have been more wrong — leave it to Euja to surprise us time and time again. At this point, we can hardly predict what’s about to happen, other than Taeju vehemently searching for Euihyun.

At the same time, you probably want to catch the chapter as soon as it hits the platform. So if you’re anywhere else in the globe other than South Korea, 12 a.m. KST is probably meaningless, so here’s when the chapter will be available in other time zones.

Time ZoneDateTime
Korean Standard TimeMay 3, 202412:00 a.m. (KST)
Eastern TimeMay 2, 202411:00 a.m. (ET)
Central TimeMay 2, 202410:00 am (CT)
British Summer TimeMay 2, 20244:00 p.m. (BST)
Central European TimeMay 2, 20245:00 p.m. (CET)
Australian Eastern Standard TimeMay 3, 20241:00 a.m. (AEST)
Japanese Standard TimeMay 3, 202412:00 a.m. (JST)

If you’re a Lezhin US reader, keep in mind that this time is exclusive to the South Korean release, which is about five chapters ahead of Lezhin’s. For anyone else in the West who is actively reading on Lezhin US, Chapter 88 will only be available on the platform a few weeks later. Unfortunately, there’s some bad news I must deliver: on Monday, it was announced that Low Tide in Twilight will be going on hiatus until May 6. That means this week, there will be no chapters on Lezhin, but the usual schedule should resume next Monday, picking up from Chapter 83.

