‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 87 release date, confirmed

The best time of the week is upon us: Low Tide in Twilight is about to release a new chapter. Well, at least in South Korea, because for the rest of the fans who read on Lezhin, you all had your fun this past Monday — though you’re definitely late to the party.

The last chapter of Low Tide in Twilight turned out to be nothing like we expected. In chapter 86, we were hoping the story would go in quite a steamy direction as Euihyun and Taeju finally seemed to celebrate their new living situation. However, Euiyoung, of course, had to spoil all the fun for the readers, and instead, he forced his brother to play hide and seek.

Essentially, half of last week’s chapter was just of Euiyoung cutely ruining the mood, and we’re absolutely okay with it. But even after all the spiciness happened, nothing could have prepared us for Taeju’s sudden confession and proposal, as he gathered the courage to ask Euihyun to be his boyfriend. So, when will we get to hear the answer?

When is chapter 87 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

via Bomtoon

The new chapter of Low Tide in Twilight will be released on Bomtoon on April 25 at 12 a.m. Korean Time. Hopefully, this will be the chapter where we finally lay eyes on our graves, just as Euihyun accepts Taeju’s proposal to be his boyfriend. If you’re anywhere else in the world, though, 12 a.m. KST means nothing to you, so here’s when the chapter will be available in other time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Korean Standard Time April 25, 2024 12:00 a.m. (KST) Eastern Time April 24, 2024 11:00 a.m. (ET) Central Time April 24, 2024 10:00 am (CT) British Summer Time April 24, 2024 4:00 p.m. (BST) Central European Time April 24, 2024 5:00 p.m. (CET) Australian Eastern Standard Time April 25, 2024 1:00 a.m. (AEST) Japanese Standard Time April 25, 2024 12:00 a.m. (JST)

As always, please note that this release time refers to the South Korean chapter release schedule, as it is exclusive to Bomtoon in the country. For readers in the West who are actively reading on Lezhin US, Chapter 87 will only be available on the platform a bit later. This delay is because the official English publisher and translation are five chapters behind the South Korean platform, Bomtoon.

Nonetheless, if you are indeed a Lezhin reader, you’ll be getting a brand new chapter on Monday, April 29th. Chapter 83 will be released on Lezhin US, and even if you’re a few chapters behind from South Korean readers, don’t be too sad: Chapter 83 will definitely be worth your time.

