‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 86 release date and time, confirmed

If someone deserves a happy ending, it's these two.
Published: Apr 18, 2024 01:29 pm

Low Tide in Twilight may be on its way to becoming the cavity-inducing gem of BL manhwa. The more we read it, the sweeter it becomes, and the last chapter leaves every reader who is single feeling even more alone.

Euihyun finally agreed to move in with Taeju, who, in response, allowed Euihyun to have his own room in the apartment. This entire moment, in retrospect, was incredibly sweet and heartwarming, especially once you realize that this will be Euihyun’s first time having his own place. Sadly, in my very humble and perhaps mistaken opinion, it also feels as though the story is finally beginning to tie up loose ends in preparation for the concluding arc.

As tends to be the case, the chapter was filled with sweetness but also included a heavy hint of spice (and we adore Euja for always spoiling us in the best possible way). Understandably, however, we are eager to see what the story will bring us next, so here’s all you need to know about chapter 86.

When is chapter 86 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

Kim Euihyun lying down being held by the neck by Taeju in the BL manhwa Low Tide in Twilight
via Lezhin US

Low Tide in Twilight’s chapter 86 will be hitting Bomtoon on April 19, at 12am KST. We haven’t got the faintest idea of what’s about to happen, but it can swing both ways. Either we’ll have some kind of drama spicing things up once again, or alternatively, Euihyun and Taeju will just dive right into that domesticated bickering ambiance that we can just feel them slipping into.

If you’re anywhere else on the globe though, here is the time for the episode drop on Bomtoon:

Time ZoneDateTime
Korean Standard TimeApril 19, 202412:00 a.m. (KST)
Eastern TimeApril 18, 202411:00 a.m. (ET)
Central TimeApril 18, 202410:00 am (CT)
British Summer TimeApril 18, 20244:00 p.m. (BST)
Central European TimeApril 18, 20245:00 p.m. (CET)
Australian Eastern Standard TimeApril 19, 20241:00 a.m. (AEST)
Japanese Standard TimeApril 19, 202412:00 a.m. (JST)

That being said, as usual, we’re here to remind you that if you’re reading Low Tide in Twilight on Lezhin, we’re only on chapter 81. Lezhin’s English translation is lagging a bit behind the South Korean original publisher on Bomtoon by about five chapters. It’s not a significant gap, but you might want to steer clear of social media for a few hours after the chapter drops, especially if you’re not a fan of spoilers.

