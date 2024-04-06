‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 84 release date, confirmed

As always, another reminder that we should all get our Hangul in check.

A week-long break might feel like an entire lifetime, especially when it comes to Low Tide in Twilight. I mean we get it; authors need breaks— who doesn’t? However, it also means painfully waiting much longer than anticipated for new chapters.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, South Korean fans can take solace in the fact that they’re faring better compared to us Westerners. Low Tide in Twilight is nearly 10 chapters ahead in its home country, after all. Meanwhile, all we’re left with are spoilers every time we log onto social media, seeing Taeju and Euihyun fighting once again — well, more or less.

For those fortunate enough to know Hangul (or are incredibly patient to use Google Lens for translation), chapter 84 will soon be available on Bomtoon, and here’s when.

When is chapter 84 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

Photo via Lezhin US

Chapter 84 of Low Tide In Twilight will drop on Bomtoon on April 5, at 12am KST. This will mark Euja’s return after their short hiatus, and hopefully, the new upcoming chapter will finally clear out the air between our protagonists. That said, if you’re anywhere other than South Korea and still want to read the chapter, here are some different timezones for the chapter drop:

Time Zone Date Time Korean Standard Time April 5, 2024 12:00 a.m. (KST) Eastern Time April 4, 2024 7:00 a.m. (ET) Central Time April 4, 2024 10:00 am (CT) British Summer Time April 5, 2024 5:00 p.m. (BST) Central European Time April 5, 2024 6:00 p.m. (CET) Australian Standard Time April 5, 2024 1:00 a.m. (AST) Japanese Standard Time April 5, 2024 12:00 a.m. (JST)

Regarding the upcoming chapter for English-only speakers, you’ll certainly need to wait a bit longer before chapter 84 arrives on Lezhin US. Just this past Monday, chapter 79 was released on the platform, following the aforementioned break that also affected Lezhin US’s chapter releases. In the latest chapter, we were delighted to witness a drama-free, wholesome time between Taeju and Euihyun. It showed them just living life carefree, enjoying some not-so-good coffee, bickering, and eating persimmons. Truly adorable and heartwarming.

If no more breaks are planned ahead, we should be getting chapter 84 around May 6. Yes, it will be that long before we’re caught up with South Korean fans reading the manhwa — but of course, by then, they’ll be ahead of us as well. Now, all we have to do is wait until Monday while everyone else gets to have fun spoiling the chapter for the rest of us. Yes, I’m bitter.