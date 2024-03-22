‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 83 release date and time, confirmed

Who knew that delays in translations could be so infuriating? Normally, in a typical manga, it takes about a week between Japanese and English releases. But of course, in order for us to suffer, Low Tide in Twilight just had to be different.

It really isn’t Euja’s fault, but we’ll still go ahead and blame Lezhin for taking so long with the chapter translations. Getting new chapters on Mondays doesn’t cut it anymore — especially when we keep seeing South Korean fans gushing about new Yeo Taeju panels while we’re left here in the dark in the Western hemisphere. Plus, we don’t necessarily endorse fan-translated chapters, so we really have to endure the tireless wait.

That being said, South Korean fans are, once again, gifted with new and shiny chapters, while we’re left to wait and get spoiled online. But hey, if you can read some Hangul, you might just be able to get chapter 83 before anyone else.

When is chapter 83 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

The highly awaited Chapter 83 of Low Tide in Twilight will be released on Bomtoon on March 29, 2024, at 12 am KST. This delay is because the manhwa and Eunja are on break this week, meaning that there will be no chapter until next Friday. If you do want to catch the chapter but you’re in a different time zone, here are some different times when you can try to access Bomtoon for the immediate drop:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST): 4:00 PM (previous day)

Central European Time (CET/CEST): 5:00 PM (previous day)

Eastern Standard Time (EST/EDT): 11:00 AM (previous day)

Central Standard Time (CST/CDT): 10:00 AM (previous day)

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 12:00 AM

As for the release of Chapter 83 on Lezhin US, you’ll be forced to wait much longer. A hiatus warning was just issued on Lezhin, indicating the author’s week-long break. At the time of writing, only 77 chapters have been released thus far, and considering we won’t get a new chapter until Monday, we can expect an even further delay between chapter releases.

While we will be getting Chapter 78 on Monday, March 25, that means Chapter 83 will only come out on April 22 or April 29 — depending on any further delays or the lack thereof. In the meantime, we just have to accept the fact that we will always be inherently spoiled by fans who know Korean. Maybe this is a sign for us to learn Hangul.