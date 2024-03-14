‘Low Tide In Twilight’ chapter 82 release date confirmed

Omegaverses are always a hit or miss in the BL world. Thankfully, for many, Low Tide in Twilight is an absolute hit — even if the trigger warnings listed are enough to churn the stomachs of even the strongest soldiers.

Recommended Videos

Now, we BL fans are quite used to manhwa that are downright… violent and explicit. However, you can hardly overlook so many red flags in a row without something to complement it, and that’s exactly where Low Tide in Twilight stands out. The art is absolutely magnificent, capable of making us forget all about Taeju’s actions. Plus, even though it contains enough abuse to last for a lifetime, something has been managing to grip us for 77 chapters in a row. And yes, the list also includes a very alluring main character.

Now that season 3 is here, we’re all counting the days for new chapters to be released. The South Korean BL audience is truly smiled upon by the gods, and they’re quite a few chapters ahead of us here in the West. But if you happen to grasp a bit of Hangul, here’s when the new chapter will be released.

When is chapter 82 of Low Tide in Twilight coming out?

via Lezhin US

Chapter 82 of Low Tide in Twilight will be released on March 15 in South Korea. It will land on Bomtoon at 12:00 AM on Friday, and with it, we’ll finally receive answers to what appears to be a turning point in Kim Euihyun and Taeju’s life. If you’re hoping to catch the chapter in Korean once it debuts on the platform and you happen to be outside of South Korea, here are other times for the chapter’s release.

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST): 4:00 PM (previous day)

Central European Time (CET/CEST): 5:00 PM (previous day)

Eastern Standard Time (EST/EDT): 11:00 AM (previous day)

Central Standard Time (CST/CDT): 10:00 AM (previous day)

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 12:00 AM

Sadly, we do have to warn you that if you’re hoping for the chapter to land on Lezhinus, you’ll have to wait a tad longer. At this moment, the official translating team has only managed to release 77 chapters of Low Tide in Twilight. The new chapters are released every Monday on the platform, but unfortunately, this means that the next chapter out will be chapter 78, not 82.

However, if we consider new chapters will be released every Monday, this means that chapter 82 will only land on Lezhin on April 15. Soon enough, though, we’ll be all caught up with the Korean releases. In the meantime, remember to evade spoilers as much as you can.