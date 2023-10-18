The 15 best BL manhwa and webtoons

The growing world of online comics has been around for as long as we can remember. Since the alleged first manga was found centuries ago, comics have taken on the form of several different media over time. Whether it is superhero comics popularized in the United States during World War II or indie webtoons, anything related to illustrated fictional stories has been around for centuries.

Naturally, over time, physical formats have turned into digital work, and South Korean comics have gotten on with the times. Manhwa, the South Korean webtoon, has become a prevalent form of graphic novel, with BL (or Boys’ Love) as one of the most prominent genres within this medium. Known for usually colored illustrations, and having a vertical format, manhwa became one of the favored forms of storytelling in the BL community. Here are the best BL manhwa per your designated BL specialist.

15. Dark Heaven (2016-2017)

Image via Lezhin US

While Dark Heaven may not be at the top of the list, it is still an absolute masterpiece. The art may not be as visually engaging as in other entries, but it perfectly complements the story once you read it – so don’t judge a book by its cover. This manhwa tells the story of two bandmates – Conor and Simon – who develop feelings over time. With the rising occurrences of hate crimes and drug abuse, as well as facing homophobia and racism, the duos truggles to maintain the connection they once had, but their love is still palpable through the pages. Do not miss this story on Lezhin US.

14. Unintentional Love Story (2018-2020)

Image via Lezhin US

Once in a while, we just need a good dose of wholesomeness to make us feel giddy and believe in love again, and I’ve got just the BL for that: Unintentional Love Story. Not only is it written by one of my favorite BL writers of all time – PIBI – but the story is just a bundle of comfort. It revolves around Wonyong, who was fired from his company, and Taejun, a ceramicist who just so happens to be Wonyoung’s former boss’ favorite pottery artist. The manhwa is available on Lezhin US.

13. Walk on Water (2018-2020)

Image via Lezhin US

Nowadays, JAXX is one of the most famous BL writers, and it is all thanks to Walk on Water. The story revolves around Ed, a bodyguard in dire need of money to pay off family debts who enters a world that promises easy money: gay adult videos. There, he meets Glenn McQueen, the CEO of an entertainment company, and Ed discovers far more about himself than he ever expected. Walk on Water is very explicit and not at all suitable for young, prying eyes, but in the end, it is still a wonderful story to meet one of the genre’s most favored illustrators and storytellers. The manhwa is available on Lezhin US.

12. Mom, I’m Gay (2017-2018)

Image via Bomtoon

Some stories are so overrated that it hurts my little BL soul, and one of them is Boreum’s Mom, I’m Gay. This is not your average BL; rather, it’s a beautifully realistic coming-of-age story featuring both MLM and WLW relationships. The manhwa revolves around two best friends, Jin and Rin, who have been hiding their sexual orientations from their homophobic households.

While the manhwa follows a somewhat clichéd plot, its nuanced writing, which explores all sides of the same story, provides a perfect introduction to a realistic character development narrative set in conservative Korea. Unfortunately, the English version was discontinued, but the original Korean story is available on Bomtoon.

11. Murderous Lewellyn’s Candlelit Dinner (2020-2022)

Image via Lezhin Comics US

If you’re a fan of psychological drama thrillers, I’ve got you covered. Murderous Lewellyn’s Candlelit Dinner has long been a fan-favorite manhwa among BL aficionados, and rightfully so. It focuses on the turbulent story of a struggling writer, Shavonne, who is living in the slums, and a mysteriously onion-loving Llewellyn.

Putting a genuinely unique twist on historical stories in the genre, MLCD boasts brilliant storytelling filled with poetic implications behind each action. This manhwa is precisely the type of story that needs to be read firsthand, because no description will ever do it justice. It is available on Lezhin Comics.

10. 19 Days (2013-Ongoing)

Image via Youtube / InerjaveikaI

The webcomic 19 Days is a Chinese webtoon written and illustrated by Old Xian. This Chinese manhua pursues the lives of four high school students who grow closer as time goes by. In an originally comedic story, 19 Days takes dark turns every once in a while as the story progresses and the character’s issues start surfacing. Sadly, 19 Days is one of the webtoons that has been heavily affected by China’s censorship and for this reason, the manhwa is published on the author’s personal Weibo page, discontinued from its official publisher’s website, and was never picked up by an English publisher.

8. BJ Alex (2017-2020)

Image via Lezhin US

Quite possibly the BL Manhwa that put the genre on the map, BJ Alex became an overnight sensation, and it is quite possibly the biggest manhwa on this list – popularity wise. This explicit story written by Mingwa follows the lives of Dong-Gyun, an average university student, and Ahn Jiwon, another student with a secret online identity – BJ Alex. With this online alter-ego, Jiwon makes explicit livestreams, as Dong-Gyun becomes infatuated with the man behind the mask – not knowing the person on the camera sits beside him in class. The story is available on Lezhin US, with a PG-16 alternative.

7. Here U Are (2017-2020)

Image via WEBTOON

Here U Are is a Chinese coming-of-age manhua that was written by D. Jun, but be aware: it is lenghty, but oh so worth it. Touching on subjects like coming out, and even the passing of family members, Here U Are is a slow romance manhua about two university students who seemingly have very little in common at first glance.

Li Huan is a gentle and kind newcomer at the university who intimidates everyone around him, whereas Yu Yang, his older schoolmate, appears confident even in his smaller frame. This manhwa, although still affected by China’s censorship laws, is still available to read on WEBTOON.

6. The Beast Must Die (2017-2018)

Image via Lezhin US

Psychological thrillers are one of the most popular subgenres in BL and in large assortment of stories, The Beast Must Die is possibly right at the top of the list and yes, it is better than Killing Stalking. This manhwa written by Lee Hyeon-Sook is a perfect example of an extremely well-researched story that includes incredibly sensible subjects, comprising sexual assault, revenge, and mental illness in one webcomic.

The Beast Must Die is about Lee Kirin, who is looking for revenge after his sister was assaulted by a group of fraternity men. To get close to that group of people, he’s forced to cooperate with Kang Moo, a manipulative psychopath who lacks empathy for everyone around him. This story has been praised time and time again for its in-depth psychological knowledge, as well as its non-romanticization of abusive relationships, and it is available on Lezhin US.

5. Sign Language (2017-2020)

Image via Youtube / Yaszzle

Sign Language is likely the first BL manhwa to ever introduce a deaf main character successfully in all these years. This story by Ker that defies the norm by introducing a deaf character in a world that prioritizes beauty and perfection. It introduces a café that is near bankruptcy for a few reasons: their terrible coffee, the customers who never order off the menu, and Go Yo, the café’s deaf manager. Soo Hwa is the main character who starts working at this chaotic place, never thinking that his manager’s deep voice would make him fall in love. You can read it on Lezhin US.

4. Painter of the Night (2019-Ongoing)

Image via Youtube / 레진코믹스

In a historical setting happening in Ancient Korea, Painter of the Night quickly became everyone’s favorite BL. This is a violent and explicit story about Na-Kyum, a poor young painter with exceptional talent to sketch erotic images of men, and Seungho, a nobleman known for his insatiable lust. This Korean manhwa, however, shows a not-so-kind side of the BL genre, including sexual assault, cruelty, and violence, in a time when all of those tropes were excused in a hierarchical society. It is available on Lezhin US.

3. At the End of the Road (2016-2018)

Image via Lezhin US

With a supernatural element, At the End of the Road is a manhwa by Haribo that was first released in 2016. This story introduces two completely different high school students who wake up to find themselves in each other’s bodies after a freaky car accident. Despite having a somewhat generic premise, the story is incredibly violent, but it is not necessarily sexually explicit, becoming a great option for everyone who is still searching for a complex plot not focused on lust. You can read it on Lezhin US.

2. Cherry Blossoms After Winter (2017-2022)

Image via Tappytoon

Cherry Blossoms After Winter is a classic BL manhwa that perfectly conveys the genre’s most beloved tropes. This story depicts the lives of Hae Bom and Tae Sung, two high school students who are living under the same roof due to a tragic incident involving Hae Bom and his parents. After his parents passed, the young boy was adopted by Tae Sung’s mom, severing the relationship between the two children up until high school, when they are forced to interact as classmates.

We see the cherished BL tropes like enemies to lovers, childhood friends, and protective lovers throughout the story, and while the manhwa is quite explicit from the fourth season onwards, an all age version is also available on Tappytoon.

1. A Painter Behind the Curtain (2015-2019)

via Tappytoon

Painter Behind the Curtain is a manhwa by Munamu that despite being quite old by BL standards, has remained a fan-favorite for years on end. This is a story that involves quite a few sensible topics, including domestic abuse, confinement, and sexual assault, all of which are touched on gracefully, yet heartbreakingly.

Painter Behind the Curtain introduces Ian, an artist with a natural-born talent who is forced to work for a cruel and greedy family that abuses the young man. It all changes when a wealthy merchant approaches the family to ask for a portrait, starting their intense and loving story. It is available to read on Tappytoon, with both the explicit and non-explicit versions available.