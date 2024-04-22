Gojo Smiling
Screengrab via MAPPA
Category:
Anime
Manga

How long was Gojo sealed in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Too long for anyone's liking, that's for sure.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 07:16 am

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of enjoyable characters, ranging from dutiful jujutsu students and teachers to charismatic villains. Some of them are even among the strongest in the entire series, but of course, no character stands out quite as much as Satoru Gojo.

The story’s strongest modern-day sorcerer is by far the most well-liked of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s cast, not only for his sunny personality, but also his overwhelming power. Time and again, we’ve seen what this character is capable of, and what a threat he poses for the series’ antagonists. With Gojo around to swiftly humble anyone who dares challenge him in combat, it’s hard for most villains to get the upper-hand, and Kenjaku was well aware of that. Thus, in order to accomplish his goal, he found a way to remove Gojo from the equation.

During the Shibuya Incident arc, the antagonist managed to hold Gojo’s attention long enough for him to be sealed in the Prison Realm, with no chance for a swift escape. With the sorcerer contained, Kenjaku was able to proceed with the Culling Game, but naturally, this solution didn’t keep Gojo away forever. Eventually, the Tokyo Jujutsu High teacher was freed by his students, but that wasn’t an easy or quick task to accomplish.

How long was Gojo sealed for?

Satoru Gojo in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Image via MAPPA

Satoru Gojo was sealed in the Prison Realm for 19 days in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. The sealing took place on Oct. 31, and was broken on Nov. 19, at the end of the Culling Game arc. Granted, almost three weeks of isolation doesn’t sound too bad of a thing, especially in a place where physical time doesn’t pass, so you’re never hungry and don’t age. However, there’s also nothing to do there, so the chances of one getting bored out of their mind are high. Fortunately, Gojo managed to keep his wits during his time in the Prison Realm, waiting patiently to be unsealed.

While only 19 days passed in the series’ timeline, manga readers had to wait much longer to see Gojo freed. The sorcerer was sealed by Kenjaku in chapter 90 and remained stuck in the Prison Realm until chapter 221. Thus, it took 131 chapters for Gojo to be unsealed, and because Gege Akutami releases only one Jujustu Kaisen chapter per week (with some breaks here and there), it was three years before fans got to see him escape.

This was undoubtely a rough wait for Gojo stans, who were literally counting the days until the beloved character made his triumphant return. Of course, their happiness was short-lived, but that’s what you get for getting attached to a character that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s author clearly dislikes.

