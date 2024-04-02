Category:
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo, explained

Here's a breakdown of Geto's loaded question to Gojo.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:43 am
Gojo Satoru Hidden Inventory Jujutsu Kaisen
Screengrab via MAPPA

You’re probably here because you couldn’t wrap your head around why Geto hit Gojo with that deep, philosophical question, “Are you The Strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo, or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re The Strongest?”

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo has mindblowing powers. He has the Limitless Cursed Technique and the Six Eyes, both of which crank him up to crazy levels. And, as the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu world, his identity is intrinsically tied to his power. 

So when Geto asks him whether he’s the strongest because he’s Gojo or vice versa, it’s not just a clever bit of wordplay. It’s a challenge to the very foundation of Gojo’s sense of self.  This is when we start to think about Gojo as a person rather than just imagining him as an empty powerhouse.

It’s not just about power

Suguru Geto on the left in blue light whereas Gojo is in the right in red light
Image via MAPPA Studio

Take the example of Batman. He doesn’t have any superpowers. What if Batman had none of his tools or gadgets? Would he still be Batman? If Gojo is only the strongest because he’s Gojo, what happens if he loses that title? Does he cease to be Gojo? Does his entire identity crumble away like a house of cards? It’s a terrifying thought, that strikes at the heart of our deepest insecurities about our own worth and value.

Even if Geto wanted to hurt his best friend with these words, he teaches a very good lesson here: true strength is about more than just what you can do with your powers. It’s about who you are when the powers are stripped away. However, most of us would probably agree to the opposite of “Are you The Strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo, or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re The Strongest?” anyways.

Gojo is more than his Limitless Technique and the Six Eyes, in the same way that Batman is more than a suit and gadgets. He’s a mentor, a protector, and a hero. His teachings, decisions, and the way he influences the next generation of sorcerers will outlast any title he holds. So, there’s something fundamental about Satoru Gojo himself, beyond his jujutsu abilities, that makes him the strongest.

Geto’s fall from grace is a big moment in the series. It shows us a stark difference between having power and being consumed by it. Gojo, facing the same risks, chooses a different path. It’s his character that keeps him grounded, not just his strength. He could’ve gone down the same road as Geto, but he didn’t. That tells us something important about who Gojo is.

related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Haikyuu screengrab shows Hinata clenching his fists in excitement and Kageyama at the back jumping with excitement.
Category: Anime
Anime
Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’: Luffy’s family tree explained
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘One Piece’: Luffy’s family tree explained
Staci White Staci White Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ season 2?
A still from 'The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Episode 13
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ season 2?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 1, 2024
Read Article What are the Haki types in ‘One Piece’ and how many are there?
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
What are the Haki types in ‘One Piece’ and how many are there?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Mar 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 9 release date and time confirmed
A close-up of Joe Higan in season 1 of 'Ninja Kamui'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 9 release date and time confirmed
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Mar 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Haikyuu screengrab shows Hinata clenching his fists in excitement and Kageyama at the back jumping with excitement.
Category: Anime
Anime
Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’: Luffy’s family tree explained
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘One Piece’: Luffy’s family tree explained
Staci White Staci White Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ season 2?
A still from 'The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Episode 13
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ season 2?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 1, 2024
Read Article What are the Haki types in ‘One Piece’ and how many are there?
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
What are the Haki types in ‘One Piece’ and how many are there?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Mar 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 9 release date and time confirmed
A close-up of Joe Higan in season 1 of 'Ninja Kamui'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 9 release date and time confirmed
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Mar 31, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.