‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo, explained

You’re probably here because you couldn’t wrap your head around why Geto hit Gojo with that deep, philosophical question, “Are you The Strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo, or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re The Strongest?”

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo has mindblowing powers. He has the Limitless Cursed Technique and the Six Eyes, both of which crank him up to crazy levels. And, as the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu world, his identity is intrinsically tied to his power.

So when Geto asks him whether he’s the strongest because he’s Gojo or vice versa, it’s not just a clever bit of wordplay. It’s a challenge to the very foundation of Gojo’s sense of self. This is when we start to think about Gojo as a person rather than just imagining him as an empty powerhouse.

It’s not just about power

Take the example of Batman. He doesn’t have any superpowers. What if Batman had none of his tools or gadgets? Would he still be Batman? If Gojo is only the strongest because he’s Gojo, what happens if he loses that title? Does he cease to be Gojo? Does his entire identity crumble away like a house of cards? It’s a terrifying thought, that strikes at the heart of our deepest insecurities about our own worth and value.

Even if Geto wanted to hurt his best friend with these words, he teaches a very good lesson here: true strength is about more than just what you can do with your powers. It’s about who you are when the powers are stripped away. However, most of us would probably agree to the opposite of “Are you The Strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo, or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re The Strongest?” anyways.

Gojo is more than his Limitless Technique and the Six Eyes, in the same way that Batman is more than a suit and gadgets. He’s a mentor, a protector, and a hero. His teachings, decisions, and the way he influences the next generation of sorcerers will outlast any title he holds. So, there’s something fundamental about Satoru Gojo himself, beyond his jujutsu abilities, that makes him the strongest.

Geto’s fall from grace is a big moment in the series. It shows us a stark difference between having power and being consumed by it. Gojo, facing the same risks, chooses a different path. It’s his character that keeps him grounded, not just his strength. He could’ve gone down the same road as Geto, but he didn’t. That tells us something important about who Gojo is.