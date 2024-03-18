‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Gojo tweaking, explained

Gojo’s fight with Toji Fushiguro in the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 rightfully broke the internet when it was released.

Not only were fans of the anime made to believe that Gojo had passed away, but we were also able to watch the beloved character awaken a killer power. This effectively placed him leagues ahead of every other sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Clips of Gojo high off his power, or “tweaking,” have been making waves. As a result, many have been wondering why Gojo was acting like that. Here’s a breakdown of Gojo’s ecstatic behavior.

The ambush

Before Toji’s ambush and Gojo’s apparent death in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo and Geto were on a mission to escort the new Star Plasma Vessel, Riko, to Tokyo Jujutsu High. To remain safe and protect Riko from the curse users sent to assassinate her, Gojo had his Six Eyes and Limitless activated the entire time. When the group entered the barrier of Tokyo Jujutsu High, Gojo deactivated his cursed technique, believing the group to be safe. However, Toji seemingly appears out of nowhere and impales Gojo from behind.

Injured but still alive, Gojo gets his guard back up and faces Toji. The infamous Sorcerer Killer then bypasses Gojo’s techniques with his Heavenly Restriction and his expert use of special-grade cursed tools. Toji uses the Inverted Spear of Heaven to stab through Gojo’s neck. The spear allowed him to nullify cursed techniques including Gojo’s Limitless, fatally wounding the sorcerer.

Gojo tweaking, explained

Critically injured, Gojo concentrates all his cursed energy and is finally successful in activating the Reverse Cursed Technique. With this, he heals his wounds and restores his health. After dragging himself back from death’s door, Gojo enters a state of euphoria as he is finally able to use his Six Eye without restriction. In this state, he also devises two new cursed techniques, Red and Blue. High off unlocking his true potential, Gojo is shown laughing hysterically and basking in it.

Intoxicated on this new level of power, Gojo declares himself the god of the Jujutsu society and utters the now-famous words: “Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am the Honored One.” Gojo faces Toji again, and this time, the battle is in Gojo’s favor. In fact, he completely decimates Toji and ends his life.

So, with all things considered, Gojo was simply relishing his newfound power and glory. The rush of energy that flowed through his veins was enough to make him lose his mind for a few seconds, and we really can’t blame him.