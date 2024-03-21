‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Is Gojo Albino?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo has taken the anime world by storm and it’s not hard to see why. His powers are off the charts, but it’s his visual flair that sets him apart just as much, if not more than, his supernatural talents.

You can’t deny that his appearance is pretty distinctive, even by anime standards. The snow-white hair and those icy blue eyes, paired with a laid-back attitude that’s hard to ignore, have made him the very definition of anime coolness. Gojo keeps his eyes and white lashes covered with a blindfold, or sometimes even with sunglasses (as you’ve probably seen in the second season, “Gojo’s Past Arc”). As such, many fans have wondered whether Gojo is albino.

Albinism is a condition where a person has pale skin, light eyes, and white hair. In the Hidden Inventory Arc, we saw Gojo as a kid, leaving no doubt that his unique appearance has been a part of him since the beginning. While we’ve yet to meet other members of the Gojo Clan, it could be possible that these traits are hereditary in the family.

If the features are not hereditary then Gojo may be like this because of his sorcerer powers. After all, Gojo is the first in centuries to wield both the Six Eyes and Limitless, two powers that have solidified his status as one of the mightiest in the history of the story.

Many fans may also think it makes sense for Gojo to wear a blindfold considering albinos are very sensitive to light. But if you’ve been following the adventure by season 2, you’d know his blindfold isn’t for protection at all. It’s a cool hack to keep his incredible power in check. Furthermore, it’s a common anime trope that white hair can symbolize something otherworldly or pure, maybe even a touch divine. Gege Akutami might have chosen this color to hint at something more than just style.

What we do know?

Image via Toho / MAPPA

Gojo could or could not be an albino – the jury’s still out on that one, and there’s no concrete evidence to confirm if others in the Gojo clan share his distinctive look. What we do know is that these albino-like features could be due to his overwhelming powers or stem from the author’s choice to create a character who stands out in a crowd.

Then again, it’s anime we’re talking about – a world where the color palette is as diverse as the stories it paints, and the rules of genetics can be as flexible as the plot demands. So, whether Gojo’s unique look is the result of albinism or just some seriously cool character design, one thing is for sure – fans wouldn’t have him in any other form.