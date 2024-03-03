Is Megan Thee Stallion a ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ fan? ‘Gojo Thee Stallion,’ explained

Arguably, the most welcomed tide of curiosity to have come out of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Prior to the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, some anime fans had no idea that rapper Megan Thee Stallion was an anime enthusiast. But watching her speech as she presented the Anime of the Year Award, there can be no doubt about it: Megan is a weeb.

Personally, I’m Megan Thee Stallion’s newest fan and follower, and I hope I’m not the only one whose heart she unexpectedly won. Despite not being too familiar with her music and her career, the way her personality shone during the ceremony, and everything I’ve found out thereafter, contributed to a feeling of kinship. United by nerdiness, we could say.

Megan has previously cosplayed as other anime characters. One such instance that broke the internet – but not as much as recently – was when she cosplayed My Hero Academia’s pro-hero Mirko. And, objectively, she looked stunning.

But, even though some like myself only found out about her passion for anime recently, the American artist has never truly hidden it, in fact, and admirably, she seems proud of her nerdy side.

But when she cosplayed a female version of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen – who also won the Crunchyroll award for secondary anime character of the year – the internet went wild as if she had cast Domain Expansion over social media.

Megan Thee Honored One

When she “made it to Japan,” Megan Thee Stallion posted on her social media pictures of herself dressed up as a female Gojo – arguably, the most widely adored character in the series. The combination of the beloved rapper with the beloved S-rank jujutsu sorcerer took the internet by storm, or, shall we say, by Hollow Purple. It escalated to the point that the hashtag “Gojo Thee Stallion” was trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The match made in heaven had people collectively losing their minds. So much so that many talented artists scrambled to make incredible works of fan art, further immortalizing the moment:

If the Crunchyroll Anime Awards were aiming at reaching a wider audience and generating more chatter this year, they surely have managed to attain the feat. Bring Megan Thee Stallion again next year and I’ll sit down – along with many others surely – to watch the event once more in 2025.