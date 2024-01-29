How many Grammys does Megan Thee Stallion have?

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion ramped up in early 2024, as both rappers fired shots in separate singles.

First came Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS,” released in late January, which fired shots at pretty much anyone who’s ever crossed the 28-year-old rapper. Minaj was just one on the list, but Megan’s clear targeting of Minaj’s husband with a jab about sex offenders clearly landed. Minaj wasted no time in hitting back, practically sprinting to the studio to record “Big Foot,” which came out just days after “Hiss.”

In “Big Foot,” Minaj dedicates her entire focus to Megan, slamming her for everything from being shot to… her Grammy wins? Its an odd target to land on, considering Minaj’s many nominations but notably absent wins, and it didn’t take listeners long to notice.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy awards

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As noted above, Nicki Minaj is no stranger to Grammy nominations, but she is a stranger to actual awards. Her music has been nominated 12 times, but the 41-year-old rapper’s never managed to secure a win.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Megan Thee Stallion has secured a full three Grammy awards, and six nominations. Any criticism from Minaj that Megan’s “flow’s still a no” aren’t shared by many fans, if the overall popularity of each rapper is considered. The Grammy’s have acknowledged Megan’s clear skill behind the mic on several occasions now, but Minaj has yet to receive the same treatment. She’s been on the scene for a good decade longer than her much-younger rival, but she doesn’t have the awards to show for it.

Megan does, and its clearly a sore spot for Minaj. She’s likely displeased by the response her latest diss track is getting from listeners, many of whom are pointing out the talent differential between the two. It all comes down to taste in the end, of course, but — at least where music’s biggest awards are concerned — its clear who’s on top.