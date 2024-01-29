Who is Bela Delgado and why are they receiving death threats from Nicki Minaj stans?

TikTok influencer Bela Delgado isn’t making many friends among the Nicki Minaj fanbase.

Recommended Videos

The TikToker became the latest target of the Minaj fandom’s ire after firing shots at the 41-year-old rapper in the midst of her feud with Megan Thee Stallion. Minaj fans, fresh off the release of diss track “Bigfoot,” were ramped up and ready to go to war. Delgado provided them with a perfect target for all that pent up aggression, and the fandom wasted no time in letting loose on the fresh-faced content creator.

Who is Bela Delgado?

Bela Delgado’s been a popular influencer among certain circles for awhile now. They’re known, among followers of their social media pages, for producing funny, clever, and well-spoken content taking aim at any range of pop culture topics.

Their latest topic of choice may have been a mistake, however, after it invited the collective outrage of the entire Nicki Minaj fandom. Minaj fans have been in a tough spot for awhile now, as they grapple with the decision of whether or not to support Minaj’s decision to marry Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender. The pair are longtime friends, and Petty’s crime occured all the way back in 1995, but his initial failure to register as a sex offender, and Minaj’s ongoing pushback against criticism, has soured many people to the rapper.

People like Megan Thee Stallion, who recently fired shots at Minaj in a release. In 2024’s “Hiss,” Megan clearly takes shots at Minaj and Petty with a line referencing Megan’s Law, a United States law that requires sex offenders to publicly register their names. In response, Minaj dropped “Bigfoot,” a track targeting Megan Thee Stallion and the foot injuries she sustained in 2020, after being shot by Tory Lanez.

The exchange prompted a response from a wave of influencers, including Delgado. Their response, a rather scathing takedown of Minaj as “the Dr. Seuss of her time,” prompted immediate backlash from Minaj’s fanbase.

Why are Nicki Minaj stans targeting Delgado?

Delgado’s initial response to the Minaj/Megan the Stallion feud holds nothing back. The original video has since been deleted, after Delgado faced threats, harassment, and vitriol from Minaj’s fanbase, but its been stitched and shared by other users on the site.

In the video, Delgado blasts Minaj for ignoring pushback to her continued support of her husband and the actions that got him labeled as a sex offender in the first place. They note that they were once a supporter of Minaj’s work, but lost interest in the rapper after, in 2018, she “started intentionally surrounding herself with sex offenders.” They also criticize her for reportedly giving a lap dance to a 13-year-old, back in 2021, and for writing inappropriate lyrics into her collab with then-16-year-old Lil Twist.

The response to Delgado’s biting TikTok was swift. Minaj’s fanbase came running to defend the 41-year-old star, and within no time Delgado was facing death threats, doxxing, and the involvement of members of their family.

How has Delgado responded?

Following a concentrated harassment campaign, Delgado removed their original video on Nicki Minaj and also uploaded an apology. In the apology, they note that Minaj fans are “attempting to dox me, messaging family members as well as people who aren’t members of my family,” and even sending packages to a family member’s address.

Openly apologizing for disrespecting Minaj, Delgado notes that they sometimes come across more harshly than intended and pleads with Minaj fans to take it up with them, and “please leave my f**king family members out of it.”

Even as Delgado continues to dodge harassment from Minaj fans, they’re finding plenty of support online. Commenters on their now-private apology video flocked to encourage them, with many noting that they’ve done “nothing wrong” and asserting that no apology was necessary. Hopefully, in the wake of Delgado’s video, those angry Minaj fans will back off both the creator and their family, and let Minaj — a full-blown millionaire — handle her own beefs.