Nicki Minaj goes on Twitter rant after Megan Thee Stallion posts to Instagram

The long-running feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has heated up again, leading to Nicki Minaj going on a strange but now deleted Tweeting spree, arguing that Megan is copying her social media strategy.

Minaj posted a preview clip from the upcoming video for her track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Soon after it was posted, Megan Thee Stallion fans started mocking the preview, with many arguing Minaj has used image-editing tools to make herself look better.

This led to Minaj responding, posting tweets saying to “Photoshop them bars” and, in a quote tweet of a post about Queen Radio: Volume 1‘s sales, “Photoshop them sales.”

Photoshop them sales https://t.co/vZAIF5x89U — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

In the last few days, Megan Thee Stallion has returned from her Instagram hiatus, posting several picture sets of herself. This led to Minaj posting a series of tweets, starting with one featuring a clock emoji and a teapot emoji.

⏰ dat 🫖 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

The tweets following this have since been deleted. However, social media users were quick to screenshot them and post these Tweets to Reddit’s PopCultureChat subreddit. The now-deleted Tweets see Minaj argue that Megan ended her hiatus because she’s obsessed with Nicki. The musician ended the thread by saying that:

“2023 not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE CHUN-LI NICKI MINAJ NICKI DA NINJA NICK DA HARAJUKU BARBIE. 40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch.”

However, these tweets were deleted soon after, though Minaj didn’t delete the initial emoji-focused Tweet nor take down the retweets she made during this time. A few hours later, Minaj posted several more times. This included a post that read: “Y’all I’m just playing. don’t the bad guy make this s**t fun?”

Y’all I’m just playing. 😩🤪 don’t the bad guy make this shit fun? 😉 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

She would also quote-retweet several other posts, mostly ones agreeing with her earlier points about Megan Thee Stallion. Including one tweet that Nicki responded to by posting: “Tails get to waggin. P***ies get to jumpin. Booties get to leaking.”

Tails get to waggin. Pussies get to jumpin. Booties get to leaking 😂 https://t.co/yNrqoV40pP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

This strange incident would seemingly end (for now) at 9:08 pm PST, just under an hour after the emoji-laden Tweet was posted, with Nicki posting a tweet saying that she “was hacked.”

I was hacked. POW 💥 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

The conflict between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion shows no signs of slowing down. So, fans can expect the two to continue firing shots at one another for the foreseeable future, especially as both continue to release new music.