Where did Donald Trump go to college?

Somehow, a university gave this man a degree.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 12:02 pm

Donald J. Trump is easily among the most empty-headed politicians the United States has ever seen, so it may surprise people to learn that he’s a college graduate.

Exactly how this megaphone of a human being managed to make his way through university is baffling, but the fact remains that he did. Back in the day, the man who would go on to shame the office of the presidency did attend college and even walked away with a degree.

Donald Trump’s alma mater

University of Pennsylvania
Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Wealthy people are, without fail, provided with opportunities average Americans can only dream of. That stretches from their childhoods all the way through adulthood, as they’re provided with better educations, better jobs, and ultimately better lives than the lower, middle, or even upper class of this country can even dream of. On occasion, Americans of lesser wealth manage to worm their way into the typically exclusive ranks of our country’s elite, but those born with a silver spoon will always have a leg up. Trump, owner of one of the biggest silver spoons out there, enjoyed his gold-gilded privilege through every step of his life, from his education to that “small loan of a million dollars.”

Trump spent his academic career in top-tier private schools, starting all the way back in kindergarten. He spent the first years of his education at the private Kew-Forest School, then, following behavioral issues, he was pivoted to New York Military Academy for the remainder of his pre-collegiate career. His college years were spent first at the Bronx’s Fordham University, where he attended for his first two years, before he pivoted to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He polished off his college career at the Ivy League university, ultimately graduating with his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Finance. It’s considered among the top finance schools out there, but despite earning a degree from the program, Trump went on to declare bankruptcy a full six times during his years as a businessman.

