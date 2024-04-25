Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? The rumor, explained

There’s nothing quite like a Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy rumor to remind us that good gossip hits differently. This time, the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, is right at the center of the web of rumors indicating that the socialite is allegedly pregnant with her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Recommended Videos

Of course, the rumors don’t come out of thin air. Jenner is already a mom to her two children with former partner Travis Scott — Stormi and Aire — and the young entrepreneur has long shared her wish to be a young mom and to have a large family. Now, no one could’ve expected her relationship with Chalamet — which is already as lowkey as it is — to evolve so fast. So, are the rumors true, and how did they come about?

Are Timotheé and Kylie having a baby?

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/kLSXvsgvu7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 23, 2024

At this point, neither Chalamet nor Jenner’s team has confirmed any of the pregnancy rumors. However, the first bout of speculation arose after Kylie was spotted several times wearing baggy-sized sweatsuits following months of being absent from the limelight. This change in wardrobe apparently reminded fans of her past pregnancies, during which she often prioritized comfort above all else.

Naturally, we can hardly assume that the reason for a pregnancy is as simple as wearing comfortable clothes. Not only does this perpetuate the notion that celebrities like the Jenners and Kardashians can’t always appear as if they’re walking down a runway without facing intense scrutiny, but it also suggests that women, in general, can’t prioritize comfort without becoming the subject of unwarranted speculation.

just found out the kylie pregnancy rumors are bc she attended her aunt’s funeral in an oversized sweatshirt and no makeup on this is insane pic.twitter.com/qh4eHjSli4 — ella Ψ 🍉 (@annabaileybeth) April 24, 2024

Moreover, there was another factor besides clothing that fueled the speculation. American comedian Daniel Tosh briefly mentioned the couple in his podcast, recounting a moment where he allegedly overheard a grocery store worker confirming that The Kardashians had been filming at that location. According to Tosh, in the upcoming season finale, Jenner will allegedly announce her pregnancy.

“This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

If Kylie and Timothée are indeed expecting, this would mark Chalamet’s first child at 28 and Jenner’s third at 26. Understandably, many fans aren’t at all surprised by the rumors. Their relationship has been kept on the downlow for a while now, with neither confirming nor denying they’re together. They’ve mostly been spotted together at select events and each other’s homes. It’s quite obvious that they value their privacy.

Right now, only time (and Kris Jenner) will tell if the youngest of the family is indeed expecting once again. However, speculation is still rife, and naturally, jokes about the situation will continue online.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more