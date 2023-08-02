Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still dating? The splitting rumors, explained

America’s most popular billionaire socialite Kylie Jenner just yesterday made headlines for her celebrity doll collaboration with Bratz, and she’s in the tabloids again today for a completely different reason. The 25-year-old media personality has been dating the 27-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet following her split with her ex Travis Scott in Jan. 2023. However, reports came in early today that the two have split.

Life and Style magazine exclusively reported on Aug. 2 that the young couple has called it quits seven months after they first sparked dating rumors. On Jan. 25, the two well-known celebrities went to the Jean-Paul Gaultier presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Later, relationship rumors were stoked when Kylie’s car was seen driving up to Timothee’s Beverly Hills residence around the middle of April.

Kylie was supposedly “dumped” by Timothee

Image via Kylie Cosmetics

According to Life and Style magazine’s sources, Kylie is “telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling, but friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.” This raised speculations among netizens that the Dune star just used Kylie for publicity awaiting the release of his next feature titled Wonka.

Sources tell that the relationship was at least serious from Kylie’s end: “Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Scott. She even introduced him to her family,” including momager Kris Jenner and sister Kendall. Following the separation, sources claim that “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting.” However, new reports have come stating that the break-up rumors are all hearsay.

Kylie and Timothee are still very much a thing

Image via MGM

TMZ has spoken to sources close to Kylie and Timothee today, who have warned to “not to believe everything they read.” The couple has been keeping their relationship secretive ever since they started dating, and sources suggest that just because Kylie and the Wonka actor haven’t been spotted together in public doesn’t mean they’ve broken up. They have clearly stated that things between the two are cool and that “any reports that say otherwise are false.”

Kylie’s longtime partner and father of her two children, Stormi and Aire, Travis Scott recently released his new album Utopia, featuring a song called “Meltdown” where he appears to throw shade at the Wonka actor. The 32-year-old rapped, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” clearly expressing his disdain at their relationship.

Timothee has been very discreet about his romantic relationships but was previously associated with Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp. Kylie has not come forward to comment on the matter, either. However, the back-to-back contradicting reports have fans in confusion. Perhaps a paparazzi click together can set things straight about their relationship?