What is the age difference between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?

Rich pretty people love to date other rich pretty people, so no one should have been surprised when Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were romantically linked.

I mean, they’re two of the richest, prettiest people in Hollywood — it was only a matter of time. To be fair, Chalamet, despite his increasing status as a leading man, likely has a good decade of work ahead of him if he wants to come close to Jenner’s wealth, but they certainly compete in the looks department. Both are considered among the most fair-faced people to presently grace our screens, and — despite what you may think of them as individuals — it’s undeniable that they make a handsome pair.

The duo have been linked up for months now, but they only officially confirmed their relationship back in September. Since then, they’ve been the talk of the gossip sphere, as fans, detractors, and everyone in between wonder just how long this link-up will last.

As such, questions about every aspect of their relationship — from their ages and backgrounds to Jenner’s kids — are popping off, as people try to suss out any problematic aspects of their pairing. Even as online sleuths overturn every leaf, however, they’re finding little in the way of problematic fodder. In fact, this may be one of the tamer relationships in Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s age gap

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

One of the first red flags many people noted, when Jenner and Chalamet first started dating, was the apparent age gap between them. Jenner has two children with rapper Travis Scott, and that all on its own leads many to believe that she’s a fair few years older than Chalamet.

Then there’s Chalamet’s boyish good looks, which will likely keep him looking like he’s barely over 20 for a few more years. He’ll eventually hone out into more mature features, but for now the man looks like he’s barely out of his teenage years. In living proof that looks can be deceiving, however, that age gap we were all worried about is non-existent. Jenner is younger than her two children might make it seem, and Chalamet is a good few years older than those looks indicate. The age gap between them is less than two years deep, and Chalamet lands on the older side of the duo.

Chalamet turns 28 in December, while Jenner is sitting pretty at 26 years old. Their gap will rest at two years for several months into 2024 — assuming they stay together — until Jenner rings in 27 next August. Regardless of the placement of their birthdays, anything less than a five-year age gap is largely seen as entirely regular and unproblematic, so — for once — we’ve got nothing to worry over.