Why is Eugene Lee Yang leaving ‘The Try Guys?’

Whenever YouTubers are trending, it’s rarely for a good reason — especially if it is followed by an announcement on their channel. This time, The Try Guys are once again in the spotlight, with Eugene Lee Yang’s name right on top of the search bar.

The last time The Try Guys made headlines, it was to announce Ned’s departure from their channel and company, albeit with the prospect of a new beginning ahead. This time around though, there is plenty more news coming to fans — some positive, some not so much. From a new subscription platform, all the way to greeting new faces on the channel, quite a lot has been going on behind the scenes of The Try Guys, and the guys have been keeping busy.

Perhaps the busiest of all, though, is Eugene Lee Yang, who has entered a new era of his life upon being cast in the 2023 Oscar-nominated film Nimona. He will also be appearing in the upcoming film Spring Bloom, and is expected to release a young adult fantasy book series in 2024. His absence from the Try Guys videos has also not gone unnoticed, and this time, it appears that he will be leaving for good.

Did Eugene leave ‘The Try Guys’?

At the time of writing, Eugene is still part of the Try Guys, but he won’t be for much longer. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Zach Kornfeld, one of the founders of the original Try Guys and their company 2nd Try, shared that the upcoming season on the channel will include Eugene’s last videos with them. Lee Yang will be pursuing other creative endeavors, all with the undying support of his decade-old friends, Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger.

“Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” Kornfeld said, “We’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”

Additionally, Habersberger admitted that Lee Yang’s departure from The Try Guys will inevitably bring them a much-needed fresh start for the channel after the original quartet was forced to become a trio in 2022 due to Fulmer’s involvement with one of their employees.

“Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward. Things change. The Try Guys ’ original cast already came to an end once, But now it’s sort of getting a better finite ending.”

For a couple of seasons now, fans have gotten used to seeing some unofficial Try Guys on the roster after Ned Fulmer’s departure. Kwesi James and the famous baker and chef Johnny Manganello are among the names that have been prominently appearing in The Try Guys’ newest videos — especially those involving cooking challenges. Ash Perez, known for his work on BuzzFeed, will also begin making cameos in the videos in the near future.

