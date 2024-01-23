Where to watch all 2024 Oscars Best Animated Feature nominees

The most wonderful time of the year is nigh, and we’re obviously talking about the award season. Amidst snubs, duds, and all the animated cubs, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally announced the nominations for the 96th Academy Oscars.

Naturally, each of us had our very own predictions in this mighty race, but none of us could’ve predicted the disappointment and glee that came with each category. Amidst all the high-end frontrunners in the directorial departments, let’s pay attention to the very underrated yet highly performing nominees for Best Animated Feature.

The Boy and the Heron

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki and adapted from the 1937 novel How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, The Boy and the Heron stands as a frontrunner in the animated race. While it may not reach the heights of Miyazaki’s magnum opus, the film’s inclusion in the award event is further evidence of Miyazaki’s filmmaking prowess and, perhaps most importantly, his storytelling acumen.

Considered a strong contender for victory, The Boy and the Heron represents Miyazaki’s fourth nomination in the Best Animated category, with only one previous triumph. This absolute masterpiece features none other than Robert Pattinson in the English cast and to witness this cinematic gem, head over to Apple TV before the Oscars arrive.

Elemental

For the first time in the history of the Best Animated Feature category — a category that only came into existence in 2002, highlighting the long-underestimated nature of animation for decades — Disney was expected to break its streak of nominations. Enter Elemental to shatter that expectation and take us by surprise. Despite initially being labeled as a flop.

The film revolves around the story of the fire girl and water boy from the duo-player browser game Elemental. Considering this, the box office performance could’ve swung in either direction. Fortunately, the Academy recognized it as a success and for now, the film is available on Disney Plus. It’s safe to say that this year’s ceremony won’t be a Disney-less time.

Nimona

Very few animated films have experienced as many twists and turns as Nimona. For an extended period, this film, directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, wasn’t even a conceivable idea. The directing duo initially faced funding issues due to the queer themes explored in the film, facing pushback from Disney, which eventually shelved the project when it was 75% complete. Fortunately, Netflix stepped in and picked it up.

Now, Nimona is nominated for an Oscar, and rightfully so. This recognition goes to show that Disney’s outdated and bigoted stances can have more economically serious consequences than they might have anticipated. This nomination marks the first for both directors and to experience Nimona in all its beautiful glory, you can watch it on Netflix.

Robot Dreams

You might find the most surprising nomination in the entire category to be none other than the Spanish-French animated tragicomedy, Robot Dreams. Written and directed by Pablo Berger, this film is not going unnoticed in European territories, having previously earned accolades, including Best Film in the Contrechamp section of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The story ultimately revolves around a genuine friendship between a dog and a robot in 1980s Manhattan. Despite its seemingly simple premise, Robot Dreams could be the unexpected victor in the category, especially considering its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes even five months after its release. Unfortunately, as of now, the film has no streaming or VOD release dates available.

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Truthfully, here at WGTC, we can hardly pick a favorite contender for Best Animated Feature, but let’s face it, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is surely topping our betting scorecards. Unsurprisingly, the animated Spider-Man franchise is once again nominated for an Oscar, with its first installment, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, having received a nomination and victory in 2019.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse had everyone hooked from the first web. Even as someone who is no longer keeping up with Marvel’s shenanigans, this franchise still has me heading to the cinema. But if you haven’t seen it on the silver screen, the film is available on Netflix.

The Oscars air on Sunday, Mar. 10, on ABC.