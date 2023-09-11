The 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023 so far

2023 isn't over yet, but many of these will certainly have a seat at the table.

At a time during which audiences have grown accustomed to streaming new releases from the comfort of their homes, the year 2023 has ushered in a long-awaited transformation. The extraordinary efforts of filmmakers have reignited the magic of the big screen, reminding everyone of the unparalleled allures of the theatrical experience. As we enter the final months of 2023, it’s time to evaluate the numerous releases this year has bestowed upon audiences.

Boasting an eclectic blend of highly anticipated sequels, trailblazing originals, and cherished classics reimagined for a new era, 2023 has unfolded as a spectacular year for cinema. This year’s cinematic landscape has showcased an impressive diversity, from technologically enhanced animated marvels to emotionally charged, dialogue-driven narratives. Here are the top 10 movies of 2023, ranked according to their global box office earnings (data via Box Office Mojo).

10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Despite a higher opening than the two preceding Ant-Man films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ended up cashing in less than its peers after its entire theatrical run. The Paul Rudd-led superhero flick could not impress the audience with Ant-Man’s face-off against Kang the Conqueror, and ended up comparable to Disney’s pandemic-era Marvel movies. However, the $476 million worldwide gross still earned the film a place among the highest-grossing films of 2023.

9. Elemental

From being labeled a box-office bomb to securing the ninth place among 2023’s highest-grossing films, Elemental has sealed its name as a miraculous sleeper hit. Pixar’s experimental animated romantic comedy has crossed $480 million worldwide, despite opening below projections. The cinematic forces of nature worked their magic and conspired in favor of this touching love story between water and fire elements. The film’s final box-office figures have justified the five-minute standing ovation it received at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

8. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise’s seventh outing in the Mission: Impossible film series faced tough competition after Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer captured all IMAX theaters. However, the film still managed to have a successful run and crossed the half-a-billion mark. Ethan Hunt’s high-stakes face-off against the Entity earned a positive reception from fans and critics alike, who lauded it as a pinnacle of Hollywood action filmmaking. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One added $563 million to the franchise’s gross and helped it officially hit the $4 billion mark.

7. The Little Mermaid

Disney’s yet-another-live-action experiment The Little Mermaid proved to be a departure from a string of underperforming remakes in recent years. Though it was the second-most-expensive readaptation to date, The Little Mermaid ended up in seventh place as far as this year’s box office winners go. The innovative and revolutionary approach to the original fairy tale garnered attention and praise, but the visual effects and character designs fell short of impressing critics. The Little Mermaid finished up its theatrical run with a $569 million worldwide earning.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures achieved a milestone with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as the animated masterpiece soared past Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation to claim the title of the highest-grossing animated film distributed by the studio. The film opened to unmatched critical success and amassed $689 million worldwide despite facing bans in several countries. It also led the Spider-Man franchise to $10 billion gross, making it the third film franchise to ever do so.

5. Fast X

2023 saw the release of numerous sequel films, paving the way for more to come next year. The crown for highest-grossing non-superhero action film this year went to the 10th main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. Led by Vin Diesel, this high-octane thrill ride revved its way to a staggering $704 million worldwide on an estimated production budget of $340 million. The success of Fast X also made Fast & Furious the seventh film franchise to gross $7 billion.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

MCU’s beloved rag-tag family said their goodbyes to global audiences with a blast, earning a staggering $845 million worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked the third and final installment in James Gunn’s superhero trilogy and followed the Guardians’ final battle with the High Evolutionary. The film received praise for shedding light on animal rights issues while also keeping up with Marvel’s hallmark action and comedy.

3. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer might have lost the Barbenheimer war, but it has still outdone all of Christopher Nolan’s previous features in over 50 overseas markets. Bringing in a total of $890 million worldwide, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s biographical epic defeated James Gunn’s superhero flick at the box office substantially. It has also etched its name in history as the highest-grossing World War II film of all time, while also sitting right behind 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody under the biopic category.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The first film based on a video game to gross $1 billion worldwide, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stood tall as the year’s highest-grossing film before the theaters were painted all pink. The Italian-American plumbers’ alternate world travel earned $1.36 billion worldwide, earning it the number two spot in the top 10. Setting a record-high earning for Illumination Studio, Mario and Luigi’s adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom also broke the record for the highest-grossing opening for an animated film worldwide.

1. Barbie

The year’s biggest hit so far, Greta Gerwig’s proudly feminist Barbie movie is ruling over the 2023 box office, amassing a staggering worldwide gross of $1.40 billion. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie has also claimed the title of the highest-grossing comedy film of all time, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It remains on a record-breaking trajectory, paving the way for innovative filmmaking that addresses real-world issues while also delivering top-notch entertainment.