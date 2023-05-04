‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ ending, explained

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Marvel’s second big feature film of 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally started to roll out in theaters around the world. It’s a fairly important MCU milestone, too. It marks the end of a fan-favorite team of heroes a decade in the making as we know it, as well as James Gunn’s exit from the franchise, as he is moving on to head up DC Studios.

Given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania left a bad taste in the mouth of many a Marvel fan, you’d be forgiven for having reservations about opening up your wallet to go and check out another entry in the theater. If you’re keen on reading ahead and spoiling matters for yourself, that’s fine – but consider this your second and final warning. From here on out, we’re heading into spoiler territory!

What happens at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

After becoming separated during their visit to Counter-Earth, the guardians are finally able to rally aboard the High Evolutionary’s ship and duke it out with a horde of his minions in what is an extremely impressive one-shot action sequence, accompanied by the booming beat of Beasties Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.”

Our heroes then turn their attention to evacuating the villain’s ship, getting all of the High Evolutionary’s experimental race of children off the vessel and onto their base, Knowhere, helped by the telekinetic powers of everyone’s favorite good dog, Cosmo. In the scuffle, Rocket happens upon a holding bay where he finds a litter of baby raccoons, and finally realizes the truth of his being. Despite his protests over many films, he is, in fact, a raccoon.

Using a keycard he fashioned way back when he was imprisoned, Rocket frees his little buddies, but is intercepted by an unhinged High Evolutionary, who throws him around the very same room in which his first confrontation with the big bad took place many years ago, and where his friends perished. His captor and nemesis belittles him, calling him by the name he gave him, 89P13. However, Rocket manages to engage his gravity boots and stick a landing, and turns his weapons on the High Evolutionary and corrects him – telling him his name is Rocket Raccoon.

The other guardians arrive on the scene and with their combined strength, make short work of the villain. When offered the opportunity to kill him, Rocket instead opts to be the bigger man and spare him, reminding himself that he is, after all, a Guardian of the Galaxy.

The team then makes their final mad dash to get off the ship, with every once-captive animal in tow. But, on his way out, Quill drops his beloved Walk-Man, and doubles back to grab it. This retreat causes him to end up floating in space, with his life quickly slipping away as his teammates hopelessly watch on. However, his life is saved in the nick of time by Adam Warlock, in a shot that is more or less a picture-perfect and clever homage to Michelangelo’s painting, The Creation of Adam.

With everyone safe and sound, Quill and Gamora bid each other farewell, parting ways amicably, with the former finally coming to terms with the fact that the Gamora in front of him will never be who she once was – but concedes that she is great in her own way. Star-Lord then tells his teammates he’s leaving the group to do some soul-searching, as does Mantis. Drax and Nebula agree to run Knowhere together, considering the band of rugrats they’ve just adopted.

This leaves Rocket in charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy in its current iteration, consisting of himself, Kragin (who is now proficient with Yondu’s arrow), Adam Warlock, Groot, Cosmo, and newcomer Phyla-Vell, as seen in the film’s mid-credits sequence. Peter Quill travels to Earth to reunite with his grandfather, Mantis rides off into the sunset with a few friendly monsters in tow, and finally – everyone on Knowhere has a dance party to Florence and the Machine’s “Dog Days are Over.” Roll credits!