Who dies in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It was heavily advertised throughout Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s pre-release marketing that the film was going to be a huge farewell for the fan-favorite Marvel ensemble, as a number of cast members hang up their hats and perhaps more importantly, James Gunn makes for greener pastures as co-head of DC Studios.

As such, given Gunn’s history with superhero movies, we’ve gone into this film prepared for the demise of at least one or two of the guardians. Now that we’ve gone and seen the film, we’ve got the scoop on who exactly manages to make it to the threequel’s credits unscathed, and who doesn’t end up as lucky.

Of course, we’ve warned you once already – but it’s worth restating, if you’re yet to see the film, we’d avoid scrolling any further. Unless you’re here to catch yourself up without shelling out for a theater ticket, then by all means – go nuts, but we’re going in thick and fast from here on out.

Do any of the Guardians die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Image via Marvel Studios

In his final act as one of the more prolific MCU directors, James Gunn has gone ahead and subverted our expectations one last time. While there’s plenty a fakeout when it comes to the deaths of our heroes over the course of the film, including Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), every one of our key cast members manages to cross the finish line of the film unscathed, and more or less living happily ever after.

Quill wasn’t even injured in that memorable trailer shot in which he is being carried by Nebula (Karen Gillan), he’s just wasted in the opening moments of the film, so points to you if you saw that one coming! That’s not to say that the film wasn’t without its bloodshed.

Notable deaths in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image via Marvel Studios

While the Guardians managed to escape the events of Vol. 3 unscathed, others weren’t so lucky. For starters, Adam Warlock’s mother and one of Vol. 2’s villains, Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), is implied to have perished when the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) leveled Counter-Earth. Speaking of the film’s big bad, the High Evolutionary certainly gets the snot kicked out of him by the Guardians, but is ultimately spared by Rocket. His right-hand man, a scientist played by Nico Santos, however, wasn’t so lucky. Rocket’s mercy towards the High Evolutionary was a very big move on his part, considering the following.

In a flashback sequence, we also learn of Rocket’s past growing up in captivity and under the High Evolutionary’s thrall. He made a few friends at that time – Floor the rabbit (Mikaela Hoover), Teefs the walrus (Asim Chaudhury), and Lylla the otter (Linda Cardellini). When Rocket learns of the High Evolutionary’s plans to euthanize him and his buddies, Rocket plots a daring escape, only for his friends to perish in the chaos, resulting in one of the film’s most heartbreaking scenes.