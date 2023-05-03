Dave Bautista marks the end of his MCU run by wrapping a sequel people are a lot less excited for than ‘Vol. 3’

If you reside in one of the many countries where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has released, then today marks Dave Bautista‘s fond farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The wrestler-turned-actor hasn’t exactly been shy in repeating over and over again that his time playing Drax the Destroyer would be over for good as soon as James Gunn called it a wrap on the hotly-anticipated sequel, with a combination of his advancing years, frustrations with spending so long in the makeup chair, and complete apathy in reprising the role without the Guardians writer and director at the helm proving to be solid reasons to pack up and leave.

Funnily enough, Bautista has spent the day his swansong rolls out to theaters around the world putting the finishing touches to another follow-up, although it would be fair to assume that a great deal less people are eagerly biding their time to the grand unveiling of My Spy 2.

The first installment flopped at the box office but did a solid turn on streaming, although respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 48 and 38 percent paint the picture of an aggressively mediocre family-friendly frolic. Any actor with designs on leading man status and bulging biceps is virtually obligated to co-star with a child in a frothy comic romp at one stage or another, but Bautista had such a blast filming My Spy that he couldn’t wait to do it all over again.

It’s goodbye Marvel, hello more interesting and challenging parts, not that we’d expect this one to fit that remit.