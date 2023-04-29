Kevin Feige names outgoing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star as one of the MCU’s best-ever performers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exodus caused by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seemingly grows bigger by the day, with Zoe Saldana the most recent member of the roster to confirm that they wouldn’t be returning in the aftermath of the threequel’s release.

Of course, James Gunn wouldn’t have the time even if he wanted to given that he’s now the co-CEO of DC Studios and his own shared superhero franchise to rebuild from the ground up, while Dave Bautista has been happy to tell anyone willing to listen that he had no interest spending any more hours in the makeup chair as Drax the Destroyer.

Speaking of the former professional wrestler, he ended up coming in for some seriously high praise from no less of an authority than Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige, who revealed in a press conference (per SlashFilm) that Bautista might just be one of the very best performers the saga has ever seen.

“Dave Bautista, who I think — I watched the movie last night, and we were talking [earlier] about moments that tear us up. When he watches — I’m not gonna give anything away, but he gives an expression in the movie. And I literally am like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we’ve ever gotten. And I just wanted to give that shout out.”

Feige’s words are ironic when most fans would agree Drax’s arc has been wasted after he was designated as comic relief in what was already an irreverent and offbeat string of cosmic capers, but no matter what the boss has to say about his contributions, we’d be confident in saying that Bautista is really done with the MCU for good.