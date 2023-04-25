Another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ veteran joins Dave Bautista and James Gunn in ditching the MCU for good

We’ve known for a long time that James Gunn and Dave Bautista were bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases next week, but questions remained over the rest of the ensemble.

After all, Chris Pratt is a major star with an impressive box office track record, so you’d imagine Kevin Feige would want to keep him around for as long as possible. Karen Gillan’s Nebula has been supremely popular since the beginning and has only gotten more interesting as her arc developed over time, while Zoe Saldana’s Gamora is a variant that would fit nicely into the overall tapestry of the Multiverse Saga.

Unfortunately, though, Saldana has not only confirmed in an interview with Total Film that her time as part of the franchise will draw to a close with Vol. 3, but she’s even open to the part being recast in the future with a different actress.

“I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward. The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to… But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I’m moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart.”

That sounds like a pretty firm farewell, but with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 winning strong early reactions prior to its arrival in theaters for what could be a disappointing opening weekend at the box office, it’s also shaping up to be a fond one.