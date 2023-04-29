James Gunn’s deliberately non-committal answer doesn’t bode well for Ezra Miller’s DCU future

Even though he was attending the premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn would have been fully aware he was going to be posed at least one question about not just The Flash, but star Ezra Miller‘s future as part of the DCU.

Ironically, the co-CEO has been given an easy out regardless of what direction he chooses to take; should the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut live up to the hype and bring in a veritable bounty at the box office, then there’s a smash hit sequel just waiting to be added to the ever-increasing pile of Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters projects.

Conversely, the confirmation that The Flash will reset the DCU timeline and lead directly into the new era means that Gunn is under no obligations to bring Miller back if he doesn’t want to, despite the actor’s Barry Allen directly causing the reset that’s set the stage nicely for the franchise’s latest overhaul.

When asked about Miller’s potential future or lack thereof, Gunn was about as non-committal as it gets with the old “we’ll see” response, but it’s already been interpreted as ominous news.

James Gunn in code when asked about Ezra Miller as the flash: pic.twitter.com/h4LMJA0hYi — KJ (@HangmanKJ) April 28, 2023

"That he won't say no really says a lot." Yes, because sabotaging a big budget release is worth it if he makes Twitter happy.



I don't want Ezra Miller back, but James Gunn can't say "Nah fuck 'em" before a big budget movie WITH THEM IN THE LEAD comes out. https://t.co/91ee4N0UVb — Wastelander997 (@Wastelander9972) April 28, 2023

I really like James Gunn's work. I think he was a good choice to be the creative head of DC if for no other reason than it being interesting.



The fact that Ezra Miller continuing in this role is even on the table is genuinely insane. From a business perspective alone. https://t.co/KRgtQrBrjJ — P.T. Philben (@PaulLeoWrites) April 29, 2023

I don’t think that’s what this means. James Gunn literally can’t say anything. And “we’ll see how things go” is a common phrase to dismiss something. It’s clear Ezra Miller is done after flashpoint storyline resets the universe. Stop whining about James Gunn for once in your life — AOE Network (@GotBanned_lol) April 29, 2023

You’d have to expect that Miller won’t be particularly heavily involved in The Flash‘s promotional tour – if they even are at all – which leaves them sitting on the sidelines as what’s potentially the biggest movie of their career gears up for release. Gunn holds all the cards, then, but for now he’s not interested in showing a single one of them.