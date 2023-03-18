All it takes is a glowing review from Tom Cruise to convince ‘The Flash’ skeptics a top-tier blockbuster is on the horizon
It doesn’t matter how much you love the medium of cinema, you don’t stand a chance of loving it as much as Tom Cruise. The man lives, breathes, eats, and sleeps movies, so much so that he goes out of his way to see as many films as possible either in his home theater or with the general public while wearing a disguise. Sadly, though, his thought on Morbius have not been made public.
However, the Mission: Impossible star has seen The Flash, and he can’t stop raving about it. When you’re a name on the caliber of Cruise, special perks come with it, and one of the most recent saw the 60 year-old land an advance screening of the DCU blockbuster after a meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
The executive mentioned that The Flash was shaping up to be phenomenal, so Cruise simply asked to see it, which led to a WB errand boy being dispatched to the actor’s palatial mansion in secret with a copy. Not only that, but the four-time Academy Award nominee was so impressed that he almost immediately called director Andy Muschietti to lavish his latest feature in praise.
Some doubters may not believe James Gunn if he calls The Flash one of the greatest comic book adaptations he’s ever seen, but when Tom Cruise says it’s “everything you want in a movie” and “the kind of movie we need right now,” you bet your ass people are going to sit up and take notice.
Cruise isn’t even a particularly noted supporter of the spandex-clad genre, either, which arguably lends his words even more credence. If he loves The Flash, then there’s an exceedingly high chance that you will, too.