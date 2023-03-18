All it takes is a glowing review from Tom Cruise to convince ‘The Flash’ skeptics a top-tier blockbuster is on the horizon

It doesn’t matter how much you love the medium of cinema, you don’t stand a chance of loving it as much as Tom Cruise. The man lives, breathes, eats, and sleeps movies, so much so that he goes out of his way to see as many films as possible either in his home theater or with the general public while wearing a disguise. Sadly, though, his thought on Morbius have not been made public.

However, the Mission: Impossible star has seen The Flash, and he can’t stop raving about it. When you’re a name on the caliber of Cruise, special perks come with it, and one of the most recent saw the 60 year-old land an advance screening of the DCU blockbuster after a meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

The executive mentioned that The Flash was shaping up to be phenomenal, so Cruise simply asked to see it, which led to a WB errand boy being dispatched to the actor’s palatial mansion in secret with a copy. Not only that, but the four-time Academy Award nominee was so impressed that he almost immediately called director Andy Muschietti to lavish his latest feature in praise.

via Warner Bros.

Some doubters may not believe James Gunn if he calls The Flash one of the greatest comic book adaptations he’s ever seen, but when Tom Cruise says it’s “everything you want in a movie” and “the kind of movie we need right now,” you bet your ass people are going to sit up and take notice.

So Tom Cruise has seen the #flash movie and said he “loved it so much” and that it’s “everything you want in a movie” and “this is the kind of movie we need now.”



Well ok then flash movie, you had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.



Via @THR pic.twitter.com/OpJcFD6KGP — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) March 17, 2023

Just a reminder for Flash haters:



– It had the highest test screening scores since The Dark Knight



– Caused WB to return to the Super Bowl



– It’s screening at Cinemacon 2 months early



– Tom Cruise loves it



The Flash is going to be one of the greatest blockbusters ever made. pic.twitter.com/XtFynyyWpv — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 17, 2023

Everyone last year: “How will WB market The Flash given all of the Ezra Miller drama?”



WB in 2023: “TOM CRUISE LOVED THE FLASH! BEST MOVIE EVER!!” — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) March 17, 2023

Every single film critic: “Shazam 2” looks like shi—



DC Studios: TOM CRUISE LIKED “THE FLASH” — Rate Limit Exceeded (@lmaodrafthouse) March 17, 2023

Lmao all Tom Cruise (who we know loves movies in general) said is "I saw The Flash movie early and it was really great" and these clowns are having meltdowns and breaking out the conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/6HNpo83WMr — ✨⚡️JP⚡✨ (@pozmyneghole1) March 17, 2023

Cruise isn’t even a particularly noted supporter of the spandex-clad genre, either, which arguably lends his words even more credence. If he loves The Flash, then there’s an exceedingly high chance that you will, too.